712 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Osage Beach just off Passover Rd. A boat slip in the community dock is included. Owner has recently added new interior doors, new floors, new appliances, new bathtub surrounds and so much more! Kitchen boasts a beautiful butcher block island with plenty of room to add barstools. Large living room area and spacious guest rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom features full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2 car garage, tons of parking and backyard storage building round out this package. City sewer.
2 DAY OPEN HOUSE: Home in Lake Ozark - 4 Bed/ 3 Bath $675,000 - Friday & Sunday
Https://thegreinteam.com/homes-for-sale-details/174-OAKMONT-AVENUE-LAKE-OZARK-MO-06049/3548385/421/. Friday, September 2, 2022, 4p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, 12p.m - 2p.m. HOST'S: The Grein Team Real Estate - Keller Williams Lake of the Ozarks Realty. Sara Patterson: 573-410-5032. Jenni Glendenning: 573-284-5028. Office: 573-693-9760. 4 Bed/3 Bath. 3840 sq ft. PRICE: $675,000. MLS: 3548385. WHERE:. Welcome...
29834 Waters Edge Rd, Lincoln, Missouri 65338
Real Estate and Estate Auction |Sat. October 1st 2022 @ 10 a.m. We are offering this beautiful designed home that was built in 2009 and it sits on a senic view of the Lake of the Ozarks, approximatly located at the 76.5 mile marker. This 5400 sq. ft. (approximatly) homes first level features include 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1 full bathroom, a very large master bathroom with a walk in shower and a 2 person Jacuzzi tub, a very scenic living room, an elevator to the downstairs, a beautiful and spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry, another scenic view dining room, and first level laundry closet, and over 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage. The second level features 2 large bedrooms, a family room, a utility room, another large bathroom with a walk in shower and a stand up urinal, along with a recreation room, a safe room, and a elvator to the upstiars. All bathrooms are complimeted with the toilets that are also bidets. Other features include a roof with lifetime materials, a 20 kw back up generator that operates off of propane and the propane tank is buried. This home is also protected by a security alarm with cameras that are on the house, a very large shop, and the 3 bay boat dock along with a water sprinkler system through out the house. Another great feauture is that all appliances will stay with the house which includes the refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and trash compactor. The shop is almost 100 ft. long, and has plenty of room for storage and to put your boats or R.V. in. The dock has 3 bays with 2 bays that have boat lifts in them, one for a tritoon and the other for a V bottom boat, along with a nice size swim platform. It also has a lift for a Seedoo along with a fish cleaning table.
Looking to Spruce Up Your Yard? Check Out The MDC Native Plant Sale, Online Now
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Need trees and shrubs for your landscape? Go native with tree and shrub seedlings from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Native trees and shrubs can help improve wildlife habitat and soil and water conservation while also improving the appearance and value of private property.
Bikefest, Champagne Campaign, Lake if the Ozarks Got Talent Ad Much More In September!
Fall is finally here and although temperatures are cooling, events at Lake of the Ozark are heating up! From Bikefest on the Bagnell Dam Strip to Jacob's Cave Fall Swapping days, there's still plenty to do this September around Lake of the Ozarks!. Plan your days at the Lake with...
64 Knox Road, Rocky Mount, Missouri 65072
These motivated sellers will tell you the first thing you notice when you enter this beautiful condo is the incredible view of the lake! The 3BD/2BA water front unit has unobstructed lake views from the kitchen, dining, family room and master bedroom. This turnkey unit comes fully furnished and ready to enjoy, and includes 4 TV's and washer & Dryer! The open floor plan with ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen and dining area, one year new carpet in the living and master make you feel right at home. The master suite includes a master bath with double sinks, walk in closet, linen closet and large walk in shower. The guest rooms are large and the guest bath includes a tub/shower combo. You will love spending time on your screened porch with ceiling fan, dining table and electric grill. If you prefer no steps to your condo, take the elevator. Included with the unit is a 12' x 36' boat slip. A 10K lift is available. Come see this unit and your search will be over!
1356 Spindrifter Court, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Lakefront luxury at its finest! Completely renovated with no detail spared, this luxurious gem will leave you in awe. The main level offers high end LVP flooring, white oak beams, fresh paint, & main level living. The kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, matte white GE Cafe appliances, wall mount range hood, white w/ grey vein quartz counters, pot filler faucet, & a large island. The owner's suite presents panoramic views, gas fireplace, black alligator hexagon tile flooring, double floating vanities w/ quartz counters, large tiled shower, a free standing tub filler, walk-in closet, & washer/dryer hookups. Downstairs offers 4 more BRs(1 non-confirming), 2 full BAs, & a second entertaining area w/ wet bar & LG refrigerator. Additional updates include new black roof & gutters, Sonos sound system, freshly painted stucco & decks, & aluminum railing. You have access to the community pool, parking is plentiful, & rentals are allowed! NEW MODERN BLACK FRONT DOOR BEING INSTALLED SOON***
Want To Make Your Stay At Hotel A Nightmare? Try These 6 Missouri Hotels
Halloween is about 2 months away. A time of year when anything that can be seem spooky or haunted become more popular. If you love this time of year, and perhaps like the idea of staying in a haunted hotel (or allegedly haunted) there are 6 of them in Missouri including a popular one here in Sedalia. Lets begin.
Morgan County Crash Injures Two People
Two people were injured in a four-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2019 Ford F-130, driven by 48-year-old Vincent L. Kelley of Poplar Bluff, was on Missouri 5, south of Route TT South Junction (north of Gravois Mills) around 1 p.m. when the Ford crossed the center line and struck three northbound vehicles before traveling off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch.
Homicide Investigation near Camdenton, Mo.
UPDATE: “Late Thursday night, 09-01-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Jones is wanted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the Tuesday night homicide of 43-year-old Michael S Varney at his home north of Camdenton. Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County where Jones...
UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect Wanted For Lake Of The Ozarks Homicide
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- Police south of Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday arrested a man believed to be the lead suspect in a homicide earlier this week. The Camden County Sheriff received word Thursday night that Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, was in custody in the Laclede County Jail.
Two Camdenton Students Wins Youth Earth Day Art Contest
Two Camdenton students placed in the Missouri State Park Virtual Youth Earth Day Art Contest. Nearly 600 young artists from across Missouri submitted artwork for the contest. The artwork submissions comprised a variety of media, including finger paintings, pencil sketches, watercolors, 3-D models and clay sculptures. But of those 600...
Catalytic Converter Thieves Hitting Lake Area Businesses Again
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Thieves have stolen the catalytic converter off a Lake area plumbing business's vehicle for the second time, and the owner is urging other local businesses to be vigilant. Straight Flush Plumbing, who also suffered from a catalytic converter theft in February 2021, says the component...
Schnucks Opens First Convenience Store
Schnucks Express will join three stores in Columbia
What’s Next For Parks? Osage Beach Asking For Public Comment
Do you want to get your voice heard about Osage Beach Parks?. The City of Osage Beach is updating the city’s Park Master Plan and inviting citizens to play a role in the direct it takes. Public comment will be taken from 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, to...
Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
Order This At Wobbly Boots: Double Meat Combo Dinner & Cowboy Cobb Salad
Whether it's lunch or dinner, there's never a bad time to get Wobbly. Here are a few ideas on what to order — BBQ and otherwise — next time you head to Wobbly Boots in Osage Beach. To Eat. Double Meat Combo Dinner: Looking for some hearty BBQ?...
Camdenton Woman Injured in LOTO Boating Accident
A Camdenton woman was injured in a boating accident that occurred Sunday on the Big Niangua at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a downstream 28-foot 2002 Chapparal SSI 280, driven by 72-year-old George R. Weber of Camdenton, was at the .2 mile marker of the Big Niangua around 6:45 p.m., when the boat struck a large wake, causing 70-year-old Debra A. Weber to impact the vessel, injuring her back.
Missouri woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes occupied by young children and elderly residents. Iasha Denise Cannady, 48, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 12 years in federal prison without parole. On Dec. 16, 2021,...
Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
