Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Eugene Ousley — PENDING
Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following accident:. 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, West SR 14, west of South CR 100W, Silver Lake. Driver: Douglas L. Cook, 65, South Packerton Road, Claypool. Cook said he was traveling eastbound when his vehicle got off on the berm. Due to water in the ditch, the berm was soft and pulled Cook’s semi and trailer into the ditch. The semi hit a marker post for a utility and steel cable for the utility pole and the actual utility pole and drove over and crushed a culvert in the ditch. Damage: Up to $25,000.
inkfreenews.com
Alcohol Board Approves Port Winona Permit Renewal
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission addressed an alcoholic beverage permit renewal for Port Winona LLC during a Sept. 1 meeting. The permit is being handled by representatives for the estate of Jim Zachary, one of Port Winona’s former owners who passed away in August 2021. Daniel Zachary, Jim’s father, attended the meeting as an estate representative, alongside Haley Zachary, Jim’s daughter.
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Stanley D. Estes — PENDING
Stanley D. Estes, 70, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Oakwood Sexton Discusses Cremation Paperwork
WARSAW – Some of the cremations at Oakwood Cemetery have had issues with paperwork. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 1, that monument companies are making monuments that are hollowed out with a person’s ashes put into the monument. Heagy said the cemetery has allowed people to use hollowed-out monuments so far.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Demolition Set To Begin Tuesday
SILVER LAKE – Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley said Friday, Sept. 2, that Silver Lake officials have learned demolition of the old Silver Lake School on High Street is set to begin Tuesday. Town leaders hope to eventually replace the old brick three-story building with a community center. Past employees, students...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Fort Wayne Neurosurgery v. Rudolph Aguilera, $655.96. Aegis Dental Group P.C. v. Pam Baker, $732. Jeffrey Bartoszewics, $6,540.10. Melanie Bradley, $2,350.75. Marissa J. Brown, $2,038.72. Kimberly S. Caudill, $1,170.30. Rhonda L. Chapman, $1,518.51. Kenneth...
RELATED PEOPLE
inkfreenews.com
Elnita Ruth Hart
Elnita Ruth Hart, 93, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. Elnita Ruth was born May 20, 1929. She married Roy Beedy on July 1, 1967; he preceded her in death. She then married James Hart on December 1, 1990; he preceded her in death.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty...
inkfreenews.com
Martha Elaine Wing — UPDATED
Martha Elaine Wing, 65, Leesburg, died at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence in Leesburg. Martha was born April 19, 1957. Martha will be lovingly remembered by her companion Mathew Richey, Leesburg; and siblings, RoseAnn McCord, Niles, Mich., Kathleen (Tim) Russell, Elkhart, Marsha (Ted) Hanyzewski, South Bend, Roger (Brenda) Lintz, Niles, Mich., Jimmy Lintz, North Carolina, Tommy (Kim) Lintz, South Bend, Carol (Lonnie) Hale, South Bend and Rebecca Hansen, Granger.
inkfreenews.com
5K Color Run Sept. 17
WINONA LAKE – Madison Elementary is hosting a 5k color run in Winona Lake on Sept. 17. The entry fee is $25. Registration closes Sept. 10. On-site registration is available Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Packet pick-up is a day earlier from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and prior to the race at Winona Lake Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 10:19 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 5300 block West CR 100N, Warsaw. Representatives for Creighton Brothers LLC and Parker & Sons Equipment Inc. reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $15,200. Syracuse. Officers with the Syracuse Police Department investigated...
abc57.com
Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
abc57.com
Tony Sacco's closes in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Timothy James Reiling
Timothy James Reiling, 48, Fort Wayne, formerly of Churubusco, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 10, 1974. Tim is survived by his brother, Travis (Beverly) Reiling, and a sister, Christina Bingham. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is in charge of...
inkfreenews.com
Pierceton Executive Session Part Of Search For New Town Marshal
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Town Council will meet in an executive session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Pierceton Community Building as officials interview candidates to fill Pierceton’s town marshal vacancy. Executive sessions can be called for personnel moves including hirings. Any vote on the...
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
inkfreenews.com
Michael D. McCombs
Michael D. McCombs, 67, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Byron Health Care Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 17, 1955. Michael is survived by his father, Milton E. McCombs, Columbia City. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0