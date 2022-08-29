Read full article on original website
It Starts Officially on Sept. 22nd, but Meteorological Fall Starts Now
My mother always says September is when everything changes. The opening and closing of camp is kind of the benchmark for the spring, summer, and fall. In spring we start opening, summer we enjoy, fall we close. But there comes a point where we have to stop staying out there because it's simply too cold. Mom always says it's like someone "shut a door". And then it's just chilly.
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River
If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster. According to the Bangor Daily News, this is a sand tiger shark. It was caught by a charter that was close to the mouth of the Marsh River as they hunted for striped bass on the Sheepscot River.
One Mainer Thinks Lobster & Mayo Is Worth Flipping Out About
I grew up on lobster. I also grew up on mayo. I love both of these things. I even love them together. But I'm an actual fan of mayo. I don't just love it on a lobster roll. I put on all kinds of things. Even french fries. Heck, add a touch of garlic and I'm pretty much in heaven. But I also understand that not everyone loves mayo. Some people straight-up hate hate it.
Happy ‘National Beach Day’ Maine!
With temps near 88 today, and some intense humidity, it seems like a good day to hit the beach and cool off. And since it’s “National Beach Day” you really have no excuse not to enjoy it. Started on this day back in 2014, National Beach Day,...
Teachers Across Maine Get Free Dunkin’ Coffee Thursday, Sept. 1
Let's face it, back-to-school season can be exhausting, especially for teachers. They've spent the last few weeks decorating and prepping their classrooms, refining and rolling out lesson plans, and getting up to speed on the ever-changing requirements for each school year. Add to that, the onslaught of kids who have...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Do You Think This Is the Absolute Most Dangerous You Can Do In Maine?
I'm a Gen X, so I've lived through just about every horrible thing. Well, obviously, throughout the history of the world, many have seen more horrible things than I could shake a stick at. So yes, I'm being a bit dramatic. On the other hand, I grew up in a generation of latchkey kids. If you were born in the 70's, you've been self-reliant since you were like, 8 years old.
Machiasport was the Setting for Recent ‘American Horror Stories’ Episode
While not filmed in the Maine town, it was the partial setting for a fictional brutal murder in a new episode of American Horror Stories. The quaint Downeast town of Machiasport was the partial setting of a new episode of the FX show American Horror Stories. The new episode, "Necro," aired Thursday, September 1, and is available to stream via Hulu. The new installment of the anthology series, follows a young mortician, who's mother was brutally bludgeoned to death with a hammer. The episode is described as: "A young mortician discovers the living are more terrifying than the dead."
After Hitting Speed Bumps, Maine’s First Costco Finally Approved to Open in Scarborough
After many speed bumps, Scarborough has approved the plans to build Maine's first Costco store at Scarborough Downs. In February, Costco proposed to open their first Maine location in Scarborough, and the planning board was pleased with Costco's proposal, saying that it "would set the bar" for other retailers looking to open in The Downs development.
Straps OK, But Watch Those Slogans. Bangor Schools Revise Dress Code.
Dress codes are kinda weird. When I was a youngster in junior high and high school, there was a pretty loose dress code in Hampden. Although there were definitely a few that raised eyebrows. For instance, I can understand why school kids didn't need to wear Marlboro and Budweiser shirts in school. But shorts?
A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’
This caught my attention because I find myself doing it all the time now. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5 a.m.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
How Much Money Should I Have in Savings as a 25-Year-Old Living in Maine?
I can’t be the only one that has Googled the generic question, “how much money should I have in my savings account?” just to see if I’m on the right track. The answer obviously changes based on the individual and their circumstances but it’s nice to know what the general consensus is.
Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival
By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
Do You Have a Job at One of the 100 Best Places to Work in Maine?
Do you love where you work? See if they made the list for 2022. Mainebiz reported the annual ranking of the best places to work in Maine. This is the 17th year that you have either fist pumped into the air that you work at one, or sighed that once again your employer didn't make the list.
Is It Illegal to Drive While ‘Tired’ in Maine?
According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of tired is "drained of strength and energy: fatigued often to the point of exhaustion". In the fast-paced world we all tend to live in, it can be very easy to spend a large portion of your day feeling exhausted. But could it really possibly be illegal to get behind the wheel of an automobile while feeling tired and operate it? If you're living in Maine, the answer is yes. With a few conditions to go along with it.
Bangor Police Say a Body Was Found on a Bench by the Kenduskeag
Bangor Police are investigating after a body was found near the Kenduskeag Stream. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police were called to the area behind 262 Harlow Street, just before 9:00 Thursday morning, to do a welfare check. The person reporting the incident said the individual was on a bench on the walking trail and had not moved in quite some time.
Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine
Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine. Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.
Is Maine a Good Place to Scuba Dive?
Uhhh… Depends who you ask, I guess. Technically, Maine does have good dive spots and there is some wildlife you can see but if you’re going to compare it to other dive spots around the U.S., it's not necessarily the best place to go under. Is There Scuba...
NY Post Columnist Pokes Fun at Maine for Having Fat Asses and No Fashion
It's entirely possible that by the time you read this, you've already laid your eyes on longtime NY Post gossiper Cindy Adams' latest column about her monumental trip to Maine. If you haven't journeyed into that article, prepare yourself for the print version of someone who thinks they're super funny at a party while everyone just can't wait for them to leave. Her column is clearly written on a 1st grade level, and while it would be safe to say it's a pile of word vomit, it really reads more like a word fart that dusted a page and the NY Post printed it.
