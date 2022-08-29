ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

WYTV.com

Coroner releases name of victim in Madison Ave. Expressway crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner released the name of the victim from the Madison Avenue Expressway crash on Tuesday. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office say the victim’s name is Jorge Brea Lara, 23. There were two people in the car involved in the accident. One was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Further hearing set in lawsuit filed by former superintendent against Canfield PD

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawsuit against the Canfield Police Department continues after a Mahoning County judge overruled a magistrate’s decision to dismiss the suit. On Aug. 16, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito overruled Magistrate James Melone’s dismissal of former Canfield Schools superintendent Alex Geordan.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Man wanted for attempted murder in NY arrested in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of New York is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he took off from police at the scene of the Rodeway Inn fire Thursday morning. Police say they went to talk to Zack Zeoli but he ran. An officer...
TROY, NY
WFMJ.com

Warren woman accused of endangering child, assaulting victim advocate indicted

A Warren woman accused of endangering a child as well as assaulting a victim advocate in court has been indicted on Wednesday in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Yolanda Adair created a "substantial risk to the health or safety of [her] child by violating a duty of care, protection or support," and the violation resulted in "serious physical harm" to her child.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Because of staffing issues Youngstown area Fire Station Closes its Doors for the Second Time in Two Weeks

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio- For the second time in two weeks, the Liberty Township Fire Station located near Youngstown. was closed for a period of 24 hours due to staffing issues. The fire station was closed last week due to sickness, injury, and recent resignations. According to Chief Douglas Theobald, their part time employees are limited to working only 36 hours a week. Chief Theobald also claimed, its a challenge to hire and keep personnel.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Details of Niles teachers’ improved 3-year contract

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — School continued in Niles on Thursday without any interruption. An agreement on a new teachers’ contract was reached just before it expired at midnight. Teachers approved it, and the Board of Education also passed it Thursday morning. The vote was 4-0 with one member...
NILES, OH

