Internal investigation targets Struthers official
Officials in Struthers are not saying much about the decision to place the city's code enforcement director on paid administrative leave.
FBI Drug Task Force serves warrant in Youngstown
City police helped the FBI Drug Task Force serve a warrant Thursday in the 500 block of Idora Avenue.
Police investigate child on bike hit by car in Youngstown
Police are investigating an accident involving a child at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Thursday.
Money will help pay for paving, demolition and safety in Mahoning County communities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are doling out more of their share of funds from the American Rescue Plan. In honor of the start of this year’s Canfield Fair, commissioners held their regular weekly meeting at the Ohio State Extension offices, just across the road from the main gate to the fairgrounds.
YPD lieutenant has been on paid leave for 17 months
According to the master salary list, he makes roughly $80,000 a year.
Coroner releases name of victim in Madison Ave. Expressway crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner released the name of the victim from the Madison Avenue Expressway crash on Tuesday. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office say the victim’s name is Jorge Brea Lara, 23. There were two people in the car involved in the accident. One was...
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
Two Missing Crawford County Residents Raises Questions For A Connection
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
Further hearing set in lawsuit filed by former superintendent against Canfield PD
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawsuit against the Canfield Police Department continues after a Mahoning County judge overruled a magistrate’s decision to dismiss the suit. On Aug. 16, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito overruled Magistrate James Melone’s dismissal of former Canfield Schools superintendent Alex Geordan.
Man wanted for attempted murder in NY arrested in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of New York is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he took off from police at the scene of the Rodeway Inn fire Thursday morning. Police say they went to talk to Zack Zeoli but he ran. An officer...
Local man charged with rape, kidnapping
Hauck was indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury on Wednesday.
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
The owner then showed police a video of a a man and woman who allegedly did it.
Warren woman accused of endangering child, assaulting victim advocate indicted
A Warren woman accused of endangering a child as well as assaulting a victim advocate in court has been indicted on Wednesday in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Yolanda Adair created a "substantial risk to the health or safety of [her] child by violating a duty of care, protection or support," and the violation resulted in "serious physical harm" to her child.
Clerk reports gun threat at discount store in Warren
Police took a report Thursday from a worker at a discount store in Warren who said that a man threatened to shoot her.
Gun found in Youngstown prison hidden inside football
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered the story behind a gun found hidden in a football inside a Northeast Ohio prison.
Because of staffing issues Youngstown area Fire Station Closes its Doors for the Second Time in Two Weeks
YOUNGTOWN, Ohio- For the second time in two weeks, the Liberty Township Fire Station located near Youngstown. was closed for a period of 24 hours due to staffing issues. The fire station was closed last week due to sickness, injury, and recent resignations. According to Chief Douglas Theobald, their part time employees are limited to working only 36 hours a week. Chief Theobald also claimed, its a challenge to hire and keep personnel.
Police name suspect escaped from St. Elizabeth’s; search still underway
Youngstown Police said they are searching for a man who escaped police custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth's Sunday.
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon.
Austintown PD looking for suspect who tried to steal cart full of merchandise
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Police District is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who tried to push a shopping cart full of merchandise out of a store without paying. The man pictured above was found trying to steal merchandise from a local retailer, according to...
Details of Niles teachers’ improved 3-year contract
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — School continued in Niles on Thursday without any interruption. An agreement on a new teachers’ contract was reached just before it expired at midnight. Teachers approved it, and the Board of Education also passed it Thursday morning. The vote was 4-0 with one member...
