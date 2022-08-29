ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CarBuzz.com

Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down

Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Will Kill Off One Of Its Small SUV Models

Nissan brought its popular Qashqai crossover from Europe to the US market for the 2017 model year, but since the Japanese automaker didn't think Americans could pronounce the name (pronounced cash-kai), it was changed to Rogue Sport. We thought when Nissan announced an all-new Qashqai last year that the same upgrades would trickle across the Atlantic for the 2023 Nissan Rogue Sport. But we were wrong.
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford and Ram to Drop Compact Vans, and There Goes the Segment

Ford is reportedly pulling the Transit Connect from its lineup, and Ram will end production of the ProMaster City for the U.S. Mercedes-Benz also recently announced it's dropping the Metris and Nissan had already ended production of the NV200. This means the compact cargo van segment is disappearing in the...
MotorAuthority

Buick Envista compact crossover debuts in China

Buick has unveiled the new Envista compact crossover for China. It's the second model to adopt Buick's new design language which was previewed with the recent Wildcat EV and Electra-X concept vehicles, and has since appeared on the GL8 Century minivan sold in China. Buick has yet to say whether...
MotorAuthority

Toyota BZ3 is a Corolla-size electric sedan coming to challenge the Model 3

Photos of the next member in Toyota's new BZ family of electric vehicles have surfaced on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The next member is a compact sedan called the BZ3, and it's one of the 30 EVs spanning the Toyota and Lexus brands that were previewed last December in concept form. The concept previewing the BZ3 was called the BZ SDN.
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Kicks Remains One Cheap Crossover For 2023

This Nissan Kicks has managed to consistently keep pace with the cheapest crossovers around, and for 2023, Nissan has said that won't change, despite the Kicks offering plenty of standard equipment. The Nissan Kicks now starts at $20,290. Nissan will offer three trim levels for the Kicks this year: S, SV, and SR. All of those will come with Nissan Safety Shield 350 as standard. That's Nissan's safety suite, which comes with AEB and pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, and rear auto-braking. Nissan has also released pricing for the Kicks' swankier trims.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla To Receive Massive Battery Boost From Biggest Battery Supplier

EV battery tech and charging infrastructure are two of the most important aspects of progressing EV adoption, responsible for curing both range anxiety and hesitancy surrounding charging times. While charging infrastructure remains an area beyond the control of many OEMs, batteries are within their purview. To that end, Tesla's much-talked-about 4680 battery cells are set to revolutionize the industry with rapid charging, high energy discharge rates, improved range, cheaper production costs, and better battery life. These new batteries are already found in the Model Y but are set to be rolled out into more products as production ramps up.
CNBC

Ford's new vehicle sales slow in August, in line with expectations

Ford Motor on Friday said its U.S. sales last month increased double-digits from a year earlier but were off about 4% from the prior month. Sales of Ford's profitable F-Series pickups were off 10.7% through August compared with the prior year. Ford's sales were in line with analyst expectations. The...
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) is facing ‘unprecedented demand’

Tesla is currently facing an “unprecedented demand,” according to a Wall Street analyst after a visit with management at Gigafactory Berlin. Despite the price for its electric vehicles going up significantly this year, there have been many indications that Tesla is experiencing strong demand. We reported on Tesla’s order rate surging to record highs in the US when gas prices went up earlier this year. Tesla even stopped taking orders on some versions of its vehicles because the backlogs were becoming too long.
CNET

Nvidia Says US Ordered It to Stop Sales of AI Chips to China

Nvidia has been ordered by the US government to stop exporting two AI acceleration chips to China, disrupting a business the chip designer expects to generate about $400 million in sales this quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. The order, effective immediately, affects the company's A100 and...
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Has 7 Exciting New Models Arriving By 2023

Mercedes recently released the details of the updates to its 2023 model year lineup. The CarBuzz servers don't have enough gigabytes to discuss the changes to all 23 model ranges mentioned in the release, so we'll stick to the seven new and important models arriving by the end of 2022 and into 2023.
CNET

New PS5 Reportedly Weighs Less, Costs More

Following a recent price increase overseas last week, Sony released an updated PlayStation 5 with one noticeable difference so far: it weighs less. New versions of the Digital and Disc PS5 are available in Australia, according to a Monday report from Press Start. Paperwork for the updated consoles shows the weight is lower by 200 grams for the digital and 300 grams for the disc version. There could be other internal changes that won't be known until this new PS5 is torn down.
CNET

Samsung Is Launching Yet Another Cheap 5G Phone in the US

Samsung's new Galaxy A23 5G phone adds a $300 option to the line's A-series of phones. The cheaper phone comes as inflation is hitting phone customers who are looking for cheaper smartphone options. Samsung is bringing its new $300 Galaxy A23 5G phone to the US, which adds another model...
