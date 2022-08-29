Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Clothing, school supply giveaway and free haircut drive in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Bethany Baptist Church is hosting part 2 of a clothing and school supply giveaway on September 3rd, ahead of the first day of school. The event will also provide free haircuts, organizers said. The drive will happen at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 149 Beattie...
localsyr.com
8th Strongest woman in the world encouraging women at NYS Fair for ‘Women’s Day’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Celebrating women! The Great New York State Fair did just that on Wednesday for Women’s Day. In honor of the special day, fairgoers could stop by the Army Fitness Center to meet Gabriele Burgholzer. She’s the 8th strongest woman in the world!. Gabriele...
Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police announced three arrests following a chaotic encounter with Syracuse residents on the West Side Wednesday evening. The arrests include a 15-year-old on gun charges and two bystanders. Shortly before 7 p.m., at least a dozen officers flooded the 300 block of Richmond Avenue after...
Utica man charged with criminal impersonation
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police flood Richmond Ave. after confrontation between residents, officers breaks out
Update: Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents. Editor’s note: This story was revised. An earlier version had incorrectly reported the charges the teenager was given by police. Syracuse, N.Y. — At least a dozen Syracuse police officers flooded Richmond Avenue near North Geddes Street Wednesday...
localsyr.com
Aug. 26: Governor and State Fair Director
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Newsmakers, Governor Kathy Hochul visits the Great New York State Fair on opening day. After making opening remarks and taking questions from reporters, the Governor toured the Fairgrounds. Then, interim State Fair Director Sean Hennessey talks about the first few days...
Air 1 helicopter spots flames shooting through roof of house on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was flying over Syracuse Thursday night when the pilot spotted flames shooting from the roof of a Near Westside house. The fire was reported at about 9:49 p.m. at 501 Tully St., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
McMahon on White Pine: “Nothing has changed”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wanted to assure Central New Yorkers, that White Pine in the Town of Clay is still in play as a site for chip production. “Nothing has changed,” said McMahon. “There’s been reports across the country about different decisions. None of...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
localsyr.com
Two teens die of electrocution in Oswego County
(WSYR-TV) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.
localsyr.com
August ends as one of the hottest on record
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Labor Day right around the corner, that means we are ready to say goodbye to August. Here’s where some of the key weather numbers ended up in Syracuse. It will probably not surprise you that August was warmer than normal. We averaged 74.3...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health
OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
localsyr.com
Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses in June and July 2022. These businesses include:
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Workers Vote ‘No’ on Negotiated Contract With University
The United Auto Workers, the union that represents University employees in non-management positions such as dining and building care, held a vote on Monday on a tentative agreement for wage increases and benefits. Many employees expressed complaints about the agreement, which is the second tentative agreement proposed in this round...
Central NY bust leads to 16 arrests, 77,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of coke, pound of meth
Auburn, N.Y. — Drug busts across Central New York including Auburn, Cortland and Syracuse resulted in 16 people being arrested Monday. Police seized over $77,000 worth of fentanyl pills, two kilos of cocaine and a pound of meth, police said. Drugs and guns were also seized in California. The...
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: STRUCTURE FIRE ON HERKIMER
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 0 block of Herkimer. The fire marshal has just been requested to the scene. We have no additional information available, should additional details become available, we will update our page.
wrvo.org
McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
localsyr.com
Limp Lizards joins a big wing competition in Buffalo
(WSYR-TV) — We love our wings in Syracuse and Limp Lizard is getting ready to see if theirs can handle the heat! The restaurant is joining the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival in Buffalo for a nationwide competition. Nick Ford, a co-owner at Limp Lizard, talks about his wing recipe and offers a taste to the Bridge Street team.
Comments / 0