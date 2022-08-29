ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with criminal impersonation

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
localsyr.com

Aug. 26: Governor and State Fair Director

STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Newsmakers, Governor Kathy Hochul visits the Great New York State Fair on opening day. After making opening remarks and taking questions from reporters, the Governor toured the Fairgrounds. Then, interim State Fair Director Sean Hennessey talks about the first few days...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
HOMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridge Street#Fair
localsyr.com

McMahon on White Pine: “Nothing has changed”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wanted to assure Central New Yorkers, that White Pine in the Town of Clay is still in play as a site for chip production. “Nothing has changed,” said McMahon. “There’s been reports across the country about different decisions. None of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Two teens die of electrocution in Oswego County

(WSYR-TV) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

August ends as one of the hottest on record

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Labor Day right around the corner, that means we are ready to say goodbye to August. Here’s where some of the key weather numbers ended up in Syracuse. It will probably not surprise you that August was warmer than normal. We averaged 74.3...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health

OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses in June and July 2022. These businesses include:
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Workers Vote ‘No’ on Negotiated Contract With University

The United Auto Workers, the union that represents University employees in non-management positions such as dining and building care, held a vote on Monday on a tentative agreement for wage increases and benefits. Many employees expressed complaints about the agreement, which is the second tentative agreement proposed in this round...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
SYRACUSE, NY
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: STRUCTURE FIRE ON HERKIMER

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 0 block of Herkimer. The fire marshal has just been requested to the scene. We have no additional information available, should additional details become available, we will update our page.
HERKIMER, NY
wrvo.org

McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Limp Lizards joins a big wing competition in Buffalo

(WSYR-TV) — We love our wings in Syracuse and Limp Lizard is getting ready to see if theirs can handle the heat! The restaurant is joining the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival in Buffalo for a nationwide competition. Nick Ford, a co-owner at Limp Lizard, talks about his wing recipe and offers a taste to the Bridge Street team.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy