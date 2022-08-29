ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills cut veteran quarterback on Tuesday

Matt Barkley made headlines last week when he became the first NFL player to attempt at least 10 passes and four punts in the same game since 1987. However, that will have to stand as the final headline he’ll make as a member of the Buffalo Bills as the NFL franchise cut the veteran quarterback on Tuesday.
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver

Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Bills find their replacement for Matt Araiza

The Buffalo Bills have officially moved on after cutting Matt Araiza. Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Bills are signing punter Sam Martin. The 32-year-old punter was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Martin was a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2013...
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

The Bears are taking on the contract of former first-round OT Alex Leatherwood, which has three years left and $5.9 million fully guaranteed. Chicago also has the right to a fifth-year option with Leatherwood. (Ian Rapoport) ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports several other teams were interested in trading for WR Laviska...
Packers Rookie Receivers In The Rodgers Era

Numbers by themselves are really boring. It’s only when you apply them to sports do they start becoming fun. You can use stats to find fun (or sad) little tidbits about your favorite players. One of my favorite players is Aaron Rodgers. This article will examine the statistical history of Aaron Rodger and Packers rookie receivers.
