Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Bills cut veteran quarterback on Tuesday
Matt Barkley made headlines last week when he became the first NFL player to attempt at least 10 passes and four punts in the same game since 1987. However, that will have to stand as the final headline he’ll make as a member of the Buffalo Bills as the NFL franchise cut the veteran quarterback on Tuesday.
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Bills find their replacement for Matt Araiza
The Buffalo Bills have officially moved on after cutting Matt Araiza. Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Bills are signing punter Sam Martin. The 32-year-old punter was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Martin was a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2013...
Green Bay Packers News: A few unexpected surprises on 53 man roster
The Green Bay Packers news has been a bit of a roller coaster ride this off season, and cut down day was no exception. Multiple players many expected to make the 53 were not so lucky, and some decisions left fans scratching their heads. The surprises. While it was at...
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings
The Bears are taking on the contract of former first-round OT Alex Leatherwood, which has three years left and $5.9 million fully guaranteed. Chicago also has the right to a fifth-year option with Leatherwood. (Ian Rapoport) ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports several other teams were interested in trading for WR Laviska...
Fantasy football daily notes: Michel joins Chargers, Reagor traded to Vikings, Mack back with Texans
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: The Chargers boost their running back depth behind Austin Ekeler...
Packers Rookie Receivers In The Rodgers Era
Numbers by themselves are really boring. It’s only when you apply them to sports do they start becoming fun. You can use stats to find fun (or sad) little tidbits about your favorite players. One of my favorite players is Aaron Rodgers. This article will examine the statistical history of Aaron Rodger and Packers rookie receivers.
Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination
In a recent ranking of the each NFL's teams offensive triplets of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, the Raiders were one of the best.
