A woman featured in a BOLO put out on social media by Ponchatoula Police Department was located Tuesday (August 30) morning in St. Tammany Parish. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, while driving in the area, a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s patrol sergeant observed a dark blue Nissan Frontier pickup, flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1088 and Louisiana Highway 36. When he stopped to offer assistance and to check on the driver, the sergeant was confronted by a distraught woman wielding a knife and threatening to kill herself. He called for backup, and more deputies responded to the scene.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO