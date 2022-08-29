Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner ID's man killed on Louisiana Avenue
A man who was shot dead on Louisiana Avenue was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Kerry Spears. Spears was found fatally wounded in a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on Tuesday night. His death marked the 200th homicide of the year...
Man wanted on attempted murder charges after August 12 incident
It's believed that Joseph fired a shot at the victim before driving off in a white 2019 Dodge Ram1500 Crew pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate Z328613.
fox8live.com
2 arrested following Talisheek murder, St. Tammany sheriff says
TALISHEEK, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a murder that occurred in Talisheek late Monday (Aug. 29) night, according to information from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. The coroner has identified the victim as Jon McIntyre, 30. Dain McCann, 25, and...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
Man shot in the French Quarter early Thursday morning
According to the NOPD, a shooting happened at the intersection of North Peters and Bienville streets
Man shot in New Orleans CBD
Gunfire rang out Thursday evening near the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Tulane Avenue in New Orleans. “Around 6:30 p.m. a call was received reporting shots fired,” NOPD said in an email.
Lacombe woman hospitalized, arrested after reportedly stabbing convenience store clerk
She was taken to the hospital by EMS and after she is released she will be booked into St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive.
WDSU
Pickup truck driver accused of striking, killing 2 on scooter on Westbank Expressway
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police are searching for a pickup truck in connection with a double fatal hit-and-run Friday morning on the westbound elevated Westbank Expressway. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the elevated Westbank Expressway near Ames Boulevard. State police say two people riding a motorized...
WWL-TV
Victim identified in Abita Springs killing
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the man who was killed near the small town of Talisheek late Monday night. Just before midnight, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the 73000 block of Tee Street of Abita Springs near Talisheek. The neighbor also said they saw a vehicle fleeing the area, according to deputies.
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Milan on Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the edge of Milan neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to investigators, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting, and upon their arrival, officers located an unknown male in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to his body at the intersection of Loyola Avenue and Louisiana Avenue at 8:30 p.m.
WWL-TV
Victim found shot to death in a vehicle in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Central City homicide that happened at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Loyola Avenue Tuesday night. NOPD officials say they received the initial call of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a male victim in a vehicle having sustained numerous gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
an17.com
STPSO locates woman featured in PPD report on attack at convenience store
A woman featured in a BOLO put out on social media by Ponchatoula Police Department was located Tuesday (August 30) morning in St. Tammany Parish. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, while driving in the area, a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s patrol sergeant observed a dark blue Nissan Frontier pickup, flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1088 and Louisiana Highway 36. When he stopped to offer assistance and to check on the driver, the sergeant was confronted by a distraught woman wielding a knife and threatening to kill herself. He called for backup, and more deputies responded to the scene.
fox8live.com
Another Bogalusa shooting leaves man in critical condition, suspect arrested
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Another shooting in Bogalusa early Monday (Aug. 29) left a man critically injured and a suspect quickly taken into custody, police said. Derrick Henry Williams Jr., 21, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the wake of a confrontation that ended in gunfire around 1:41 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C, Bogalusa police said.
uptownmessenger.com
Man found shot to death on Louisiana Avenue
A man was fatally shot on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), the New Orleans Police Department reported. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Louisiana, near Loyola Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the...
wbrz.com
Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway
PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
WDSU
Man shot and killed in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that a man was shot and killed on Monday night in Talisheek. According to officials, deputies responded to a call of reported gunshots right before midnight in the 73000 block of Tee Street. A neighbor reported that...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week
Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
1 dead, 2 in custody after deadly St. Tammany Parish shooting
Investigators say other deputies had met with the victim and two other men earlier in the day because of an ongoing argument between the victim and one of the other men.
wxxv25.com
Four arrested on felony counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling in Gulfport
On Tuesday, August 30th, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran, 21-year-old Brennan De Juan Moran, 20-year-old Chance Blackmon, and 18-year-old Ashton Moran, who all reside in Gulfport, on felony count each of burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to Sheriff Peterson, on August...
WDSU
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested, accused of assault with firearm
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Saints safety was arrested in Metairie this week, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Marcus Maye was arrested and accused of assault with a firearm following a road rage incident, according to JPSO. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident happened Monday in...
