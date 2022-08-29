Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Memphis high school stripped of championship, fined over Penny Hardaway's recruitment of James Wiseman
Memphis East has been fined nearly $15,000 by TSSAA and ordered to return the championship won during James Wiseman era under Penny Hardaway.
Watch: LIV Golf's Matthew Wolff sinks first hole-in-one in league history
The invitational will run through Sunday. At just 20 years old, Wolff picked up his first PGA Tour victory at the 2019 3M Open. The former NCAA All-American out of Oklahoma State University captured the NCAA Division I individual championship just before turning pro and only two months ahead of his 3M Open victory.
GOLF・
Comments / 0