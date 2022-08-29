ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Watch: LIV Golf's Matthew Wolff sinks first hole-in-one in league history

The invitational will run through Sunday. At just 20 years old, Wolff picked up his first PGA Tour victory at the 2019 3M Open. The former NCAA All-American out of Oklahoma State University captured the NCAA Division I individual championship just before turning pro and only two months ahead of his 3M Open victory.
