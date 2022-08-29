ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LATACO

Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
City
Orange, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Deadline

Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Bass
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error

As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Us News#Violent Crime#Lsb Us News#Lsb Nbc#Lsb Jambase
2urbangirls.com

Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out

INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCET

L.A. City Council Leverages Eminent Domain to Buy Hillside Villa Apartment Building On Behalf of Tenants

At a May 27 Los Angeles City Council meeting, tenants and organizers from across the city flooded the City Hall chamber in a sea of red shirts and signs. They were there to make and witness history, as the City Council voted on — in what could become a citywide model — an effort to seize a 124-unit Chinatown apartment building from its landlord under eminent domain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's Prohibition Against Sentencing Enhancements Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for Drug Dealers

In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of "prescription" drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn't know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

4 popular Los Angeles County beaches test high in bacteria

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Four popular Los Angeles County beaches had their water tested for bacteria and the results were far higher than expected. Topanga Beach in Malibu is one of the four beaches where the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning visitors not to go into the water. They claim the bacteria levels are higher than what is safe after recent testing. Public health officials say you could get sick.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here

Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy