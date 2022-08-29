ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Ward 2 meeting to feature county fiscal officer

By Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
Akron Ward 2 Council Member Phil Lombardo will host a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Patterson Park, 800 Patterson Ave.

Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen Scalise will discuss the property tax process. Refreshments will be provided.

