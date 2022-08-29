ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr: Episode 2

By Keith Niebuhr
Inside the 20: On today’s episode of Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr — Auburn Live’s recruiting podcast — we focus on the Tigers’ defensive recruiting.

Today, we discuss ….

-The risers on Auburn’s board at linebacker and safety and what new names have emerged in the past few weeks.

-Auburn is recruiting multiple safeties committed to other programs. Who might be the most flippable for the Tigers.

-The recruiting boards and edge and tackle, where Auburn has many targets — and still several spots left to fill.

Watch or listen. Up to you.

LISTEN via Spotify or Apple.

OR

WATCH

