Cambridge, NY

Cambridge man arrested after fatal motel shooting

By Harrison Grubb, Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GLYX_0hZfMnIx00

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Cambridge man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed someone at the Cambridge Motel. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, at the 51 South Park Street motel. Officers found an unnamed victim at that location, who had already died from their wounds.

Keith P. Libertucci, 66, was arrested and charged with Felony Manslaughter. He was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment and held for lack of bail, which was set at $25,000. It’s unclear if there will be any further charges in the future, as investigators remained on scene at the motel collecting evidence through Monday afternoon.

Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department Sergeant Robert Danko says the shooting may have been accidental, “In the early investigation, it appears to be in that nature.”

The case is still under investigation by Cambridge-Greenwich Police and the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Cambridge-Greenwich Police at (518) 677-3044 or New York State Police of Greenwich at (518) 692-3001 .

TROY, NY
City
Cambridge, NY
State
Washington State
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

