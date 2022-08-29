More details emerge on Brian Robinson shooting, injuries after attempted robbery

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On Sunday, news rocked the football world of former Alabama star turned Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson being the victim of a shooting during an attempted car jacking.

Luckily, it was revealed the injuries were non-life threatening, but prayers and words of support were sent the way of Robinson. As he recovers from his injuries, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided some more details regarding the situation on Monday.

“Commanders coach Ron Rivera says RB Brian Robinson is ‘in a really good place’ after being the victim last night in an attempted robbery,” tweeted Rapoport. “Some notes: Could be released from the hospital today. He’s doing as well as possible given circumstances.

“He was shot in the glute and lower leg, sources say, both non-life threatening. Football is not important here, but since we cover football: Robinson has not been ruled out for playing at some point this season.”

Additionally, Robinson provided an update himself — posted to the Commanders account on Twitter.

“Surgery went well! Thanks for all the prayers! God is Great!” captioned Robinson.

All things considered, it looks like the football world can breathe a sigh of relief in regards to Brian Robinson — the former Alabama star looks like he’ll be alright. When he finally returns to the football field, whether it’s in 2022 or beyond, a thunderous ovation will be more than deserved.

More on Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

Continuing, a few people involved with the Washington organization went to see Brian Robinson in the hospital, with head coach Ron Rivera being one. He shared a message after the visit, saying Robinson is “in good spirits” and will be back on the field soon. Robinson also thanked people for reaching out and supporting him through this time.

“I just got done visiting w/Brian,” Rivera said, via Twitter. “He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support.

“He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Moreover, Robinson was a third-round pick of Washington this season, going No. 98 overall. He waited for his chance in college, spending five seasons in Tuscloosa. He broke out with Alabama last season, being the main back in Bill O’Brien’s offense. During his final year, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns and helped the Crimson Tide win the SEC and reach the national championship game.

The Commanders were liking the progress Brian Robinson was making during training camp, with the bruising runner even under consideration for a starting role. Once he is able to return from his injury, Washington will have a young, talented running back in their room who can make an impact.