ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

More details emerge on Brian Robinson shooting, injuries after attempted robbery

By Stephen Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuYIG_0hZfMmQE00
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On Sunday, news rocked the football world of former Alabama star turned Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson being the victim of a shooting during an attempted car jacking.

Luckily, it was revealed the injuries were non-life threatening, but prayers and words of support were sent the way of Robinson. As he recovers from his injuries, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided some more details regarding the situation on Monday.

“Commanders coach Ron Rivera says RB Brian Robinson is ‘in a really good place’ after being the victim last night in an attempted robbery,” tweeted Rapoport. “Some notes: Could be released from the hospital today. He’s doing as well as possible given circumstances.

“He was shot in the glute and lower leg, sources say, both non-life threatening. Football is not important here, but since we cover football: Robinson has not been ruled out for playing at some point this season.”

Additionally, Robinson provided an update himself — posted to the Commanders account on Twitter.

“Surgery went well! Thanks for all the prayers! God is Great!” captioned Robinson.

All things considered, it looks like the football world can breathe a sigh of relief in regards to Brian Robinson — the former Alabama star looks like he’ll be alright. When he finally returns to the football field, whether it’s in 2022 or beyond, a thunderous ovation will be more than deserved.

More on Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

Continuing, a few people involved with the Washington organization went to see Brian Robinson in the hospital, with head coach Ron Rivera being one. He shared a message after the visit, saying Robinson is “in good spirits” and will be back on the field soon. Robinson also thanked people for reaching out and supporting him through this time.

“I just got done visiting w/Brian,” Rivera said, via Twitter. “He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support.

“He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Moreover, Robinson was a third-round pick of Washington this season, going No. 98 overall. He waited for his chance in college, spending five seasons in Tuscloosa. He broke out with Alabama last season, being the main back in Bill O’Brien’s offense. During his final year, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns and helped the Crimson Tide win the SEC and reach the national championship game.

The Commanders were liking the progress Brian Robinson was making during training camp, with the bruising runner even under consideration for a starting role. Once he is able to return from his injury, Washington will have a young, talented running back in their room who can make an impact.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington DC Police release images of alleged suspects in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting

More details continue to emerge from Sunday’s shooting that left Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. hospitalized with two gunshot wounds. On Monday, NBC 4 in Washington reported that two teens attempted to carjack Robinson, who fought them off, before one of the suspects fired at Robinson, hitting him twice in the leg and the hip.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Arrested After Crashing Into House

Over the weekend a former Major League Baseball All-Star player found himself in trouble with the law. Police arrested former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning in Ohio over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Browning was operating a vehicle under the influence and reportedly crashed into a residential home. Here's...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Sports Writer Has Died At 48

Former NFL player and sports writer Stephen White has passed away at 48 years old. White's former Tampa Bay teammate Tyoka Johnson shared the devastating news with a message on Twitter. "#RIP to my road game roommate @sgw94. My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs

Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade

The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move

Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Washington Commanders#Nfl Network
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Cut Notable Running Back On Tuesday

After two seasons with the New England Patriots, running back J.J. Taylor might be looking for a new organization. Taylor was one of the players released by the Patriots this afternoon as the team pared its roster roster to 53 men. The former Arizona star appeared in 11 games for New England in 2020 and 2021 rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders make roster moves, more moves to come

The initial 53-man roster has been set. The Commanders kept 27 offensive players, 23 defensive players and three specialists. This reveals the coaches and front office are concerned about the defensive personnel. So, they were willing to go ahead and release a couple of extra defensive players and will be searching through those players released and waived by other NFL teams, in hopes of picking up perhaps two players.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Crisis News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders revealed that his football team is dealing with a crisis this week. A "water emergency" on Jackson State's campus has left Sanders' squad without air conditioning, water and other daily necessities. "We are hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson," Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
On3.com

Urban Meyer defends Scott Frost after onside kick debacle in Dublin

In what has become an all too familiar story, Scott Frost and Nebraska snatched defeat from the jaws of victory to start their season. With momentum on their side and a multi-score lead, the Cornhuskers tried an onside kick. It failed and Northwestern snatched momentum. Everyone piled on to Frost’s decision, including Frost himself.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Program Currently Dealing With Major Crisis

Jackson, Mississippi, is currently without reliable running water. Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency as Jackson doesn't have water to drink, bathe, flush toilets, fight fires, or handle other critical needs. Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders explained the situation in a video (h/t HBCU Gameday's Steven...
JACKSON, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
67K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy