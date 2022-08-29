ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

MCSO: Columbus man arrested on aggravated assault and property damage charges

By Simone Gibson
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Friday, Aug. 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, Sex Offender Task Force, with assistance from the US Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force, conducted a search warrant in Muscogee County, resulting in the arrest of a Columbus resident.

During the search, authorities located Brandt Green, who had two outstanding warrants with the Columbus Police Department for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree.)

According to the MCSO, Green was arrested without incident and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

