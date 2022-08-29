Read full article on original website
Times News
St. Luke’s breaks ground on Monroe Campus expansion
St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground Tuesday on its new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. “With the construction of the patient care tower, St. Luke’s is meeting the strong and growing demand for our nationally recognized healthcare services and keeping them close to home,” says Don Seiple, president of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus. “Our investment in growth is fueled by the trust the residents of Monroe County have in our providers. It will also allow us to meet the projected demand for our expert care in the future.”
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
Popular Malaysian Restaurant Permanently Shutters After 10 Years In Lehigh Valley
A popular Malaysian restaurant has permanently closed its doors after 10 years in the Lehigh Valley. Jenny’s Kuali on East Fourth Street in Bethlehem made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday, Aug. 28. "After 10 wonderful years, 999,999 dumplings, more than 1,000 jars of ginger garlic sauce, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Complex with Wawa, apartments, bank being considered for undeveloped land in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night heard an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. It also includes a bank and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units.
WFMZ-TV Online
Family opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe in Allentown, turn their grief over hit and run into something positive
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five years after a deadly hit and run in Allentown, a family is turning their grief into something positive. This week, Carlos Marrero is opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe on N 4th St. in honor of his sister Ruby, who was killed in a hit and run in February of 2017. When we stopped by the restaurant Thursday, the griddle was already hot, and customers were at the window. It's the first business Marrero has ever owned himself.
Times News
Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton
A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Great Allentown Fair returns, minus its typical preview night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back! The Great Allentown Fair had its opening day Wednesday. Now that the fair's in its 170th year, you may have been coming long enough to notice one change. Typically the fair has a preview night on the Tuesday, the week before Labor Day. This year the fair opened Wednesday. And though it's just a difference of one day, some fairgoers took notice.
WGAL
Fire breaks out at chip factory in Berks County
TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: According to the factory supervisor, the scene is now clear and there are no reported injuries. On Thursday evening, a fire broke out at the Dieffenbach Potato Chip factory in Berks County. The factory is located at 51 Host Road in Tulpehocken Township.
wrnjradio.com
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mi Pueblito Grill in South Allentown to close Sept. 25 after more than 5 years of serving Mexican food
Mi Pueblito Grill will shut down on Sept. 25 after five years of serving Mexican food in South Allentown. The 2200 31st St. SW restaurant did not provide a specific reason for closing. "Experience the flavor of Mexican food & other delectable edibles!" was the restaurant's pitch to customers. Mi...
WFMZ-TV Online
Customers grab cheesesteaks from the Brass Rail stand at the Allentown Fair, one last time
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "You can get a cheesesteak anywhere, but why here? They're the best- they just are," said Linda Swankoski. The Brass Rail in Allentown hasn't said goodbye just yet. "We had to come to the fair and have one last one," said Bill Roberts. "We went there so...
WFMZ-TV Online
The Great Allentown Fair is officially open for business
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is officially underway for its 170th anniversary. Organizers tell us the fair will be bigger than last year, with the pandemic having less of an effect, which means more food options and new rides. We talked with one stand in particular that's at the fair for the very last time this year. That's the Brass Rail, a restaurant that closed its physical location in June of this year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County needs more space for government offices, Executive Lamont McClure says
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County is running out of office space, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday. "We need another office building," he told County Council's Human Services Committee. "The question is, are we going to buy one or build one."He also mentioned renting as an option. "It's just...
WFMZ-TV Online
Khanisa's Pudding Bar sets opening date at Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Khanisa's is getting ready for its fall debut at the Downtown Allentown Market. The pudding bar is set to open at the market on Oct. 1. As a special treat, all sundaes will be $10 on opening day, the specialty dessert spot said on social media. Fall...
WFMZ-TV Online
Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crane, tractor-trailer to bring footbridge to canal trail in Catasauqua
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A large delivery is rolling through Catasauqua on Thursday. A tractor-trailer and crane are placing a footbridge at the Lehigh Canal trail, police said. Some parking restrictions and road closures are in place to give the big rigs enough room to get through. No parking is allowed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Megabus adds service from Allentown to Philadelphia, other cities
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's another bus option in Allentown. Megabus and Fullington Trailways are partnering to expand service options, including new routes to and from Allentown, the companies said. The bus routes will connect Allentown to 11 cities, including Philadelphia, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Lehighton and more. The partnership also adds service...
Low water levels close Beltzville State Park beach for the season
There won’t be an end-of-summer swim at the Beltzville State Park beach. Officials said low water levels at the park in Carbon County have closed the beach for the 2022 season. The park is still open, and visitors can picnic, fish or hike. Boaters should take note that the...
Community rallies around heart attack victim
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many young adults aren’t too worried about heart attacks. Especially not highly active yoga instructors. However, one such instructor and teacher went through a widowmaker heart attack just last week. The Salt Barre is a yoga and pilates studio with many different services and about 20 different instructors. One of […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Person comes out of business after hours-long barricade situation in Montgomery Twp.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Police in Montgomery County say a person broke into a business that was closed and threatened self-harm Thursday. Police in Montgomery Township say they received a call around 11 a.m. from a person dealing with a mental health illness. Police stationed outside the business at the...
