ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Thousands of New Haven students head back to school

By Ken Houston
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTaQ3_0hZfMcay00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of kids in New Haven headed back to school Monday, kicking off the 2022-23 school year.

It’s a day many children look forward to, including Molly, the daughter of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. After a hug from mom and dad, she’s off to class, where she and her classmates can expect a few changes.

“It’s going to be a lot different than last year,” the mayor said. “Masks are not mandatory. The schools are mask-friendly environments.”

Send News 8 your best back-to-school photos!

At Barnard Magnet School, a group of fathers showed up to cheer as students filed into the building because they the importance of support and a good education.

“Some kids look forward to this day, so we want to pump them up,” supporter Kristen Threatt said. “For the kids that didn’t look forward to this day, we want to pump them as well and let them know that they got the support out here.”

Reducing absenteeism remains a top priority for Elicker and Dr. Iline Tracey, the superintendent of New Haven Public Schools. Last year, the district faced an absenteeism rate of 58%, which means students missed 10 or more days of school.

Dept. of Education assessment data shows decline in student performance last year

“We’re getting out the message to families through our community family engagement. We’ve held rallies, back to school openings. We may have gone door to door,” Tracey said.

This school year is the closest to a “normal” back-to-school season most students have seen in three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s so important that they learn,” Elicker said. “Our math and reading test scores, frankly, are pretty bad. We need to do a lot of work as a whole community, but parents need to make sure they’re getting their kids to school and helping the kids in the evening.”

Follow News 8’s complete Back-to-School coverage here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Districts, students adjusting to new COVID guidance

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Back to school means new COVID guidance, and for many students and teachers, the first year without a mask mandate. News 8’s Jodi Latina sat down with the new superintendent of schools in New Britain about the start of school. 12-year-old Emma and her 8-year-old sister Anna are ready to […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

New school year, old uniforms for New Britain students

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday is the first day of school in several districts, New Britain being one of the biggest. The Hardware City is not just going back to school, but also back to school uniforms. Those first day of school pictures will look a lot alike in New Britain. After a COVID-19 […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Lt. Governor welcomes students back to school in Meriden

Conn. (WTNH) — Students in several districts are home on Wednesday from their first day of school in Meriden, Middletown, Milford, Cromwell, Bloomfield, Norwich, New Britain, and West Hartford. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was there to greet students as they arrived at Roger Sherman Elementary School in Meriden. “Kids were very excited,” Bysiewicz said. “They […]
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Education
WTNH

Waterbury students head back to school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — More school districts headed back to the classroom Tuesday, including Waterbury. It was the first time that the first day of school felt normal in three years. “The staff are energized. It feels really good,” Waterbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said. “We got a chance to see our bus drivers […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Beman Middle School students feted in style on Middletown’s first day back

MIDDLETOWN — The school district surprised incoming sixth- through eighth-grade students with a celebration Wednesday at the middle school, where administrators, staff, community members and others gathered for a unique welcome-back party. Members of a group called “Change the Narrative” were among those who formed lines of greeters flanking...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Absenteeism#New Haven Public Schools#K12#Barnard Magnet School
WTNH

Bus driver shortage leaves parents scrambling in Durham

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — As we kick off the new school year many districts across the state are experiencing bus driver shortages, leading to doubled-up bus routes and delayed arrival times. The shortage is leading to a long parent pick-up line in the parking lot of Middlefield Memorial School at the Regional 13 School District. […]
DURHAM, CT
WTNH

Construction begins on Yale-New Haven Hospital Neuroscience Center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A major groundbreaking project in New Haven on Wednesday with Yale New Haven Hospital moving forward with the largest project of its kind in state history. The Neurosciences Center was supposed to be started in 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic. “It is a comprehensive eight hundred and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Eyewitness News

New program gives New Haven students manufacturing experience

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. As kids in the Elm City returned to class Monday, a new program will give students a chance to earn college credits while learning an in-demand skill all at the same time. The new Manufacturing Pathways Program being...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Bridgeport schools reverse decision to go to half days

BRIDGEPORT — The school district has reversed its decision to go to half days for the remainder of the week. After experiencing high temperatures on Monday, Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Testani informed parents that evening that schools would have early dismissals instead through the rest of the school year’s first week. Wednesday evening, however, Testani once again changed course, informing parents that the final two days of the week would be full days after all.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Free haircuts and school supplies at Hartford back-to-school event

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in Hartford return to the classroom tomorrow, and to get them ready for their first day, a back-to-school fair was held on Sunday. At the eighth annual “All City” event, students and their families picked up backpacks, school supplies, clothing and toiletries all for free. They were also offered haircuts. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
KILLINGWORTH, CT
WTNH

Milford senior center offers food pantry to community members in need

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The senior center in Milford is more than a comfortable place to call home — it also offers a food pantry for not just the community, but people living in surrounding areas. From breakfast foods to canned goods, all the staples are being offered. “Vegetables, produce, fresh carrots, every Tuesday,” Megan […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy