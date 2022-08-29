Report: Wisconsin backup QB Chase Wolf out indefinitely with practice injury

Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Chase Wolf, the backup quarterback for Wisconsin, went down with an injury during practice. He will now be out indefinitely, according to reports from Jeff Potrykus.

A redshirt senior from the Class of 2018, Chase Wolf was set to backup Graham Mertz this season. Now, any chance he pushed Mertz for the starting role at some point during the season is gone. Behind him on the depth chart are Deacon Hill and freshman Myles Burkett.

According to a report from Dario Melendez, the injury that Wolf suffered is a torn meniscus.

Chase Wolf has appeared in eight games for the Wisconsin Badgers over the course of his career. During that time, he has thrown 155 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

As of the time that this was written, Wisconsin had not made an official announcement regarding his injury.