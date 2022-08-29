Alabama interest is "very high" for coveted 2024 WR Jeremiah Smith

Alabama is more than just a vessel Nick Saban can win college football championships. The legendary head coach cares deeply about the tradition of the Crimson Tide program. One of his primary motives as coach is to keep that tradition. Obviously, he maintains the Alabama standard on the field. But Saban also preaches that the details like uniforms and the performance of the fight song are also important in maintaining the rich tradition of the program.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO