FULL EVENTS SCHEDULE: West Texas Fair and Rodeo 2022 coming to Abilene next week
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s annual West Texas Fair and Rodeo is coming next week, set to take place at the Taylor County Expo Center September 8 through 17. The fair will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturdays. West Texas Fair and Rodeo Staff […]
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
New seats coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New, bigger seats are coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre! A project to replace 679 seats at the theatre on Cypress Street will take place during a two-week period in October, with hopes of unveiling the finished project for Alfred Hitchcok’s Psycho Halloween night. Seats located downstairs will be taken out […]
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th
The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 1st
Cooler weather will continue to stick around and our rain chances continue to look very good. We should see today, a mostly cloudy sky and a 80% chance of showers sticking around. The high will rise to around a cool 81 degrees and the winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and remain on the light side. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of isolated showers otherwise partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to around 69 and the winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 30th
Rain chances look really good for today and into tomorrow. A decrease in precip chances will continue the rest of the week however, we certainly will not rule out the chance of afternoon showers sticking around. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 71 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the north.
The Alice in Wonderland Experience is Coming to Abilene for One Day Only
Admit it or not, most of us have grown up watching Disney movies. Disney classics attract a large number of people from all over the world. No matter whether you're young or old. Growing up with two younger sisters, I certainly saw my share. You just can't go wrong with...
Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene
I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
Rain in the Big Country: Up to 4″ recorded, what’s to come
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It is no secret that the Big Country, along with much of Texas, is in desperate need of rain. Just one look at the Texas drought monitor will illustrate that to you in, quite literal flying colors. Last week, an area of low pressure, which was originally forecasted to bring […]
Abilene Alzheimer’s Assoc. Says It’s Okay to Wear White After Labor Day
If you know etiquette like I know etiquette then you already know it's not cool to wear white after Labor Day. However, a local Abilene Alzheimer's Association walk team says it's OK to wear white after Labor Day since it's meant to remind everyone about the fight to put an end to Alzheimer's.
colemantoday.com
Rain Likely Over the Next Two Days
From rainfall reports received by email and Facebook, it appears that rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are common in Coleman County following overnight and early morning showers and thunderstorms. The cause of the rain is an upper level low which is located farther to our west, over West Central Texas.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wake-Up Weather: A soggy start with rain chances sticking around throughout Tuesday
This morning is a soggy one for the majority of the Big Country. Rain started late last night and continued through the overnight hours. As of 6am, Abilene Regional Airport has measured 2.34″ since just before midnight last night. Temperatures today look to be held to the mid and...
ktxs.com
Coleman Fire Department closing roads due to rainfall levels
COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Fire Department has announced that public works and TXDOT are closing roads in the city following heavy amounts of rainfall. According to a social media post, the fire department is advising drivers to avoid flooded areas, and 'turn around, don't drown'. Driving around barricades...
STUDY: Abilene rentals increase by 1% in a month, decreases by 1% since 2021
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – According to a new study from Apartment List, Abilene’s rent increased by 1% in August, but decreased by 1% since August 2021. On the national level, median rent increased half-a-percent in the month of August. Getting back to the Key City, year-over-year growth is at 6.6%, as compared to 7.6% from […]
‘I feel like you’re trying to trap me’: Luke Sweetser testifies in sentencing hearing for murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweester took the stand during his sentencing hearing for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. During the hearing, prosecutors asked him what he thinks should happen to someone who committed such a horrible murder, and Sweester replied, “I feel like you’re trying to trap me.” He then said, “I […]
Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
One dead after big rig overturns due to rain storm in Nolan County
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Heavy rain and winds swept through the Big Country on Monday afternoon causing a semi-truck to overturn leaving one dead on Interstate 20 in Nolan County. According to Texas DPS, two California men were traveling east on Interstate 20 in a 2021 Freightliner truck tractor while towing a 2020 Great Dane […]
BREAKING: Luke Sweester found guilty in the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweetser has been found guilty in the murder of his brother-in-law, Abilene Realtor Tom Niblo. A jury returned the verdict against Luke Sweetser Tuesday afternoon, finding him guilty for 1st Degree Murder. The jurors will now listen to testimony in a sentencing hearing before deciding his punishment in this […]
ktxs.com
Wet roads and rainy conditions create concerns for drivers
ABILENE, Texas — Getting some rain this week is a nice change but you still have to respect mother nature. Abilene Police Department Officer Greg Young says drivers need to be mindful that wet roads require even more defensive driving. “As we drive, those oils from your tire transfer...
