New seats coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New, bigger seats are coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre! A project to replace 679 seats at the theatre on Cypress Street will take place during a two-week period in October, with hopes of unveiling the finished project for Alfred Hitchcok’s Psycho Halloween night. Seats located downstairs will be taken out […]
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 1st

Cooler weather will continue to stick around and our rain chances continue to look very good. We should see today, a mostly cloudy sky and a 80% chance of showers sticking around. The high will rise to around a cool 81 degrees and the winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and remain on the light side. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of isolated showers otherwise partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to around 69 and the winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 30th

Rain chances look really good for today and into tomorrow. A decrease in precip chances will continue the rest of the week however, we certainly will not rule out the chance of afternoon showers sticking around. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 71 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the north.
Rain Likely Over the Next Two Days

From rainfall reports received by email and Facebook, it appears that rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are common in Coleman County following overnight and early morning showers and thunderstorms. The cause of the rain is an upper level low which is located farther to our west, over West Central Texas.
Coleman Fire Department closing roads due to rainfall levels

COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Fire Department has announced that public works and TXDOT are closing roads in the city following heavy amounts of rainfall. According to a social media post, the fire department is advising drivers to avoid flooded areas, and 'turn around, don't drown'. Driving around barricades...
‘I feel like you’re trying to trap me’: Luke Sweetser testifies in sentencing hearing for murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweester took the stand during his sentencing hearing for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. During the hearing, prosecutors asked him what he thinks should happen to someone who committed such a horrible murder, and Sweester replied, “I feel like you’re trying to trap me.” He then said, “I […]
Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
Wet roads and rainy conditions create concerns for drivers

ABILENE, Texas — Getting some rain this week is a nice change but you still have to respect mother nature. Abilene Police Department Officer Greg Young says drivers need to be mindful that wet roads require even more defensive driving. “As we drive, those oils from your tire transfer...
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

