Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit

By Matt Newton
 4 days ago

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. took an official visit to UVA this weekend

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. (Richmond, VA) took his official visit to UVA this weekend.

One of Virginia's top-priority targets in the recruiting class of 2023 was in Charlottesville this weekend as Davin Cosby Jr., a four-star shooting guard from Richmond, took his official visit to UVA.

Cosby's visit comes one week after he cut his recruitment list to seven schools and included Virginia along with Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Auburn.

"The hometown team. Coach [Tony] Bennett wants me to come in and be that dawg," Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton . "He knows I have great energy, especially on the defensive end."

Now a consensus four-star prospect across the various recruiting sites, Cosby is rated the No. 13 shooting guard in the country and the No. 97 overall player in the class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite. Cosby previously played at Benedictine College Prep in Richmond, but he will play his final year of high school basketball at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. 247 ranks Cosby as the No. 6 player in North Carolina.

Cosby is not expected to make a decision for another couple of months at least, as he still has official visits scheduled to Alabama on September 3rd, Tennessee on October 15th, and LSU on October 22nd.

Cosby is one of six remaining targets in the class of 2023 who hold offers from Virginia. All six of them have UVA in their latest cut lists:

PF TJ Power (Shrewsbury, MA)
SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)
SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)
CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)
CG Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)
SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)

Virginia basketball class of 2023 active offers (; 0:39)

Nearly two months have elapsed since Virginia landed its first verbal commit in the class of 2023. Idaho's No. 1-ranked player Blake Buchanan , the No. 9 center in the country and the No. 67 overall prospect in the class of 2023 per 247Sports, announced his commitment to UVA back on July 3rd . The Cavaliers remain hopeful to add one or two of these remaining targets to their recruiting class of 2023.

