Anthrax cancel 2022 European tour due to “logistical issues” and high costs
Anthrax have cancelled their 2022 European headline tour, citing logistical and financial issues. The New York heavy metal band had been due to play numerous shows across Europe following their upcoming run of dates in the UK, which is still set to begin as planned on September 27. Taking to...
Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in over five years
Bob Dylan has added three new shows to his forthcoming UK tour – tickets will be available from here. The legendary musician’s upcoming stint on these shores forms part of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ world tour, which started in the US in late 2021. Dylan...
Rammstein announce 2023 European stadium tour
Rammstein have announced plans for a European stadium tour next year. The band will hit the road on May 22, 2023 kicking off at Vingio Parkas in Lithuania before moving on to dates in Germany, Spain, Holland and France. They will wrap up their mammoth jaunt at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on August 4.
Listen to Suede’s stomping new single ‘That Boy On The Stage’
Suede have shared a new track called ‘That Boy On The Stage’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the band’s ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which is due for release on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here). “It’s about...
Role Model on ‘Cross Your Mind’: “It has a bit of a London vibe to it”
Role Model spoke to NME about new single ‘Cross Your Mind’ backstage at. , explaining the track has a “London vibe” to it. Watch our full video interview above. Released last week (August 26) ahead of Role Model’s (real name Tucker Pillsbury) stint headlining the Festival Republic Stage at the twin festivals, he told NME that the song was written to fill a gap in his setlist.
Eliza Rose becomes first female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart in 20 years
Eliza Rose has become the first female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart in more than 20 years with her dance hit ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)’. The last female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart was Sonique with the single ‘It Feels So Good’ in 2002. The club anthem entered the UK Singles Chart three weeks ago and jumped to the top today overtaking Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’, David Guetta’s ‘What Love Can Do’, and Central Cee’s ‘Doja’.
Final tickets released for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute gig at Wembley Stadium
Final tickets have been released for Foo Fighters‘ huge Wembley Stadium gig this weekend in tribute of late drummer Taylor Hawkins – get your tickets here. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. On Saturday...
BTS’ upcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan draws criticism for poor organisation
BTS‘ upcoming Busan concert, ‘Yet To Come’, has been flagged for poor organisation and safety concerns. The concert, first announced last week on August 24, is set to be held at the Busan Ilgwang Special Stage for free on October 15, in order to support the city’s bid to host the World City Expo in 2030.
Canadian radio stations pull Arcade Fire from air
A number of Canadian radio stations have paused playing Arcade Fire‘s music after allegations made against frontman Win Butler. Last week, an investigation was published by Pitchfork which saw four fans of the band accused Butler of sexual misconduct. After he was accused of “inappropriate” actions, Butler replied to...
Ed Sheeran and Jessie Ware to play fundraiser for Jamal Edwards’ Self Belief Trust
Ed Sheeran and Jessie Ware are among the performers at the first fundraiser for the late Jamal Edwards and his recently-formed Self Belief Trust. The hugely influential SB.TV founder passed away in London in February at the age of 31. Ed Sheeran, Chelsea FC and Dave were among those to pay tribute to Edwards.
Watch Kendrick Lamar’s six-minute ‘We Cry Together’ short film
Kendrick Lamar has released the previously theatre-exclusive short film that accompanies ‘We Cry Together’, his collaborative track with actress Taylour Paige from ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ – making it available to view online nearly two-and-a-half years after it was shot. The film was...
Johnny Depp to join majority of Jeff Beck’s North American tour
Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck for the majority of the guitarist’s upcoming North American tour – tickets are available here. The pair – who released a joint album, ’18’, back in July – will perform together over the course of Beck’s North American tour, which kicks off this October.
Yungblud – ‘Yungblud’ review: rockstar returns with his most confident, cohesive album yet
Yungblud made a name for himself as a hyperactive punk who doesn’t care about genre. First album ‘21st Century Liability’ pulled from indie and ska as the Doncaster-native raged at a world that wasn’t listening to him or his generation. Brilliant second album ‘Weird!’ was a giddy trip through alt-rock, with Yungblud (aka Dom Harrison) celebrating the like-minded community that had forged him. With breakout collabs with Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud was seen as either the saviour of rock or an annoying caricature, copying what had come before.
FKA twigs, Olly Alexander, Aisling Bea and more announced as ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ judges
FKA twigs, Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander and comedian Aisling Bea are among the new guest judges announced for the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The fourth season of the UK edition of the long-running drag show will also welcome Spice Girls‘ Mel B, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Boy George and more.
