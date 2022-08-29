Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA
NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
secretmiami.com
6 Dreamy Places To Have High Tea In Miami
It’s never a bad time to pamper yourself with some delightful finger sandwiches and tea served in the finest china while chatting it up with a dear friend. It’s the perfect excuse for an afternoon of indulgence and Miami is surprisingly filled with a variety of spots that feature timeless menus and outstanding surroundings. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorites ones to enjoy this classic British tradition and feel like a royal.
TROPICAL WAVES GROWING, FLORIDA WATCHING SEVERAL SYSTEMS
NEW TROPICAL WAVE, NOW THREE WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves east of Florida and third in the Atlantic basin are under watch by the National Hurricane Center. All have legitimate chances of development […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
WSVN-TV
New shark study finds sharks do not seek humans as prey
MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study found there is no immediate cause for panic when a shark is spotted at the beach. Experts at the University of Miami who have been tracking shark movements said sharks may be swimming near beachgoers without even noticing and that the sharks are not looking to you for food.
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
miamionthecheap.com
Zoo Miami ticket giveaway every day in September
Every day during the month of September Zoo Miami will be releasing a limited amount of free tickets ONLINE ONLY at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Zoo Miami (also known as The Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens) is the largest and oldest zoological garden in the state of Florida and the only subtropical zoo in the continental United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
totallystaugustine.com
2022 Fall Festivals, Events & Music in St. Augustine & St. Johns County
Locals Month — FREE admission & discounts in September!. September: CLICK HERE to see the list for St. Johns County residents deals in September 2022. September 1-4: Parade is on stage August 5 through September 4, each Thursday through Sunday, at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Ave., uptown St. Augustine. In 1913, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, is put on trial for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor’s false testimony seal Leo’s fate. His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion. For tickets, visit limelight-theatre.org or call the box office at 904-825-1164.
palmbeachillustrated.com
Doing Good During Hunger Action Month
September is Hunger Action Month and Feeding South Florida will encourage Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County, and Monroe County residents to “go orange” in support of hunger relief through events and activities all month long. This year’s theme is “Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice.” Feeding South Florida provided nutritious food to more than 1.1 million individuals due to inflation, the strained supply chain, rising fuel prices, increased housing costs, and other factors stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
islandernews.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
multihousingnews.com
Hines Closes $430M Miami Buy
The 1.2 million-square-foot asset opened last year and is 95 percent leased. A recently completed mixed-use development in Miami’s Coral Gables submarket has traded in one of South Florida’s largest deals this year. Hines Global Income Trust bought the 1.2 million-square-foot Gables Station from co-developers Nolan Reynolds International and 54 Madison Partners. According to The Real Deal, the price of acquisition was $430 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash
No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to police Tuesday morning to face criminal charges amid a lengthy corruption investigation. Martinez was seen walking in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 9:15 a.m. before he was booked into the facility. He's charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, jail records showed. His bond was set at $12,500. Martinez appeared in bond court later Tuesday where it was revealed he had already posted bond. He was released from jail a short time later. At a news conference Tuesday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Inspector General Felix Jimenez outlined the charges against Martinez. The statement said Martinez has been under investigation for five years, though officials said it hadn't been that long.
The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public
When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.
cohaitungchi.com
50 Free & Budget-Friendly Things to Do in St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra
St. George Street is the heart of St. Augustine, lined with quaint shops, cozy bistros, art galleries, and gift shops. This pedestrians-only street gives you a feel for what life was like when the Old City was first settled, but it’s only the beginning. Explore what’s off the main drag of St. George Street when visiting St. Augustine.
totallystaugustine.com
2022 Locals Month: September Discounts for St. Johns County Residents!
St. Johns County residents play tourist every September at area attractions, museums and other locations — with discounts offered to locals! Residents should bring a valid ID with St. Johns County address to receive the discounts – a driver’s license or voter registration card. Carriage Way Bed...
‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland gunman’s eighth-grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at ...
flkeysnews.com
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
Comments / 0