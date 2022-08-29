Read full article on original website
Fort Edward woman allegedly rapes vulnerable person
A Fort Edward woman was nabbed on Thursday for allegedly raping a person who is incapable of consent in June 2022.
WNYT
Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing
TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
WNYT
Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting
One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Attempted hatchet attack on dirt bikers in Glenville
Glenville Police have arrested Benjamin P. Jerome, 41 who attempted to attack two dirt bikers with a hatchet. The altercation happened on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.
Remains found in Lee confirmed missing Shaker HS teacher
The Berkshire County district attorney's office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn.
WNYT
Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center
We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
WRGB
Colonie woman behind bars without bail, facing narcotics charges in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie woman faces charges brought by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint made by the Rensselaer County Probation Department of drug activity occurring near a local drug treatment facility. Lynn Sherman, 56, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a...
WNYT
Glenville man accused of swinging hatchet at dirt bike riders
Police say a Glenville man swung a hatchet at two dirt bike riders, and shot at their bikes with a handgun. It happened on Sunday at the Hemlock Hollow Train near the Indian Kill Preserve. Benjamin Jerome, 41, was arrested after police searched a nearby neighborhood. Police say they were...
Wanted Rutland woman found, arrested: police
A Rutland woman, who was wanted by the Rutland City Police on two arrest warrants, was tracked down and arrested on Saturday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
WNYT
Man arrested at North Adams housing authority for gun and drug possession
A Springfield, Massachusetts man is facing drug and gun charges. Police in North Adams say he had an intent to sell. Police posting on Friday they’ve arrested Quentin Harris on a number of charges. He was arraigned Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court, held on a $25,000 cash bail.
WNYT
Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest
A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland
WEST RUTLAND — Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 7:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling west when it crossed the center line and went off the road.
Firearm seizure and arrest in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police arrested Luke Yeborh on Friday, September 2 on multiple charges.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
Pair arrested after alleged Lowe’s theft in Halfmoon
Two people have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Lowe's in Halfmoon. New York State Police said Hugo Cabrera, 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, were arrested on Friday.
Man accused of stealing from Tri-City ValleyCats locker room
A man has been arrested in connection with several wallets and personal items that were stolen from the Tri-City ValleyCats locker room. The North Greenbush Police Department said Matthew Seeloff, 34, was arrested on an arrest warrant.
