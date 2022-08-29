ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NY

WNYT

Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing

TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting

One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center

We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Glenville man accused of swinging hatchet at dirt bike riders

Police say a Glenville man swung a hatchet at two dirt bike riders, and shot at their bikes with a handgun. It happened on Sunday at the Hemlock Hollow Train near the Indian Kill Preserve. Benjamin Jerome, 41, was arrested after police searched a nearby neighborhood. Police say they were...
GLENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest

A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY

