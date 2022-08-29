Coronavirus

Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex opens to students
This fall, the Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex opened its doors to Auburn students. The space contains classrooms, labs, study areas and large lecture halls to accommodate the growing needs of students. With the capacity to hold 2,000 students, the ACLC now stands second to the Haley Center for the...
Auburn Plainsman
MelAUdic women's a cappella group seeks to create community
MelAUdic, Auburn University's women's a cappella group, held auditions on Aug. 24 and 25 at the Goodwin Music Hall. They were on the hunt for three to five newcomers to add to their existing 11 members. It was a competitive two days, as 11 girls auditioned for the few open...
Auburn Plainsman
Office of Sustainability’s annual picnic back after two-year hiatus
Students and members of the community gathered at the Donald E. Davis Arboretum Wednesday, Aug. 31st, to connect with various campus and local organizations through the Office of Sustainability’s Annual Picnic. The event returned after a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, and 2021 due to inclement weather....
Auburn Plainsman
Caroline Mason | News Writer
MelAUdic began in spring 2020, and the organization sings for Auburn events, hosts concerts and socializes at various get-togethers. MelAUdic's focus is on improving musical skills while creating a community for fellow music lovers.
Auburn Plainsman
Hey Day Market open for dinner amongst raving fanfare
Burgers sizzling, people chatting, a bustling new meeting place; all of this can be heard and seen at Hey Day, which opened for dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a week of only conducting lunchtime service. The food hall opened as classes began on Aug. 16. After a soft launch,...
Auburn Plainsman
Gunshots reported Monday night in south Auburn
At around 9:50 p.m. Monday, gunshots were reported near West Longleaf Drive. While no fatalities were reported, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart of the Auburn Police Department said that a “very uncooperative” individual sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. That individual was ultimately transported by...
Auburn Plainsman
Volleyball sweeps home opener over Alabama State
Auburn swept in-state foe Alabama State for its first home win of the year. The Tigers took the first three sets in a decisive manner to take the match from the Hornets (25-17, 25-16, 25-18). From the start, the Tigers commanded the match, never giving up the lead until the...
