13-year-old girl succumbs to injuries 11 days after hit-and-run in Sarasota County

By Stefania Lugli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

A grieving mother announced on social media Sunday night that her 13-year-old daughter has died 11 days after a hit-and-run near Pine View School in Osprey.

According to an update on Sarah Alexander's Facebook and a GoFundMe page for her family, Lilly Glaubach succumbed to her injuries after several days of hospitalization at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

"Her injuries were too extensive, and she is no longer suffering. I hardly know what to say," Alexander wrote. "She was able to save at least five lives with her organ donations as I know that's what she would have wanted."

Alexander thanked friends, family and strangers for an outpouring of support since Glaubach's accident. Details for Glaubach's funeral are to come, she said.

Glaubach was bicycling home across a crosswalk on Aug. 16 when a dark silver sedan slammed into her at 4:16 p.m. at the intersection of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road, according to a written report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to court documents, Glaubach was "forced up onto the hood and windshield of the vehicle before she came off the vehicle approximately 75 feet west of the area of the collision." A reporting trooper wrote that it was "clear any reasonable individual would know that the person riding the bicycle would be injured."

The driver fled the scene but was found the following day after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle matching the details and license plate information from the incident, sending photographs of the windshield and front-end damage to police.

David Chang, 65, was arrested on charges such as leaving the scene of the crash involving a serious injury to a 13-year-old bicyclist, leaving the scene with property damage, and evidence destruction.

An affidavit states Chang confessed to the crime, claiming that he initially turned around to check on Glaubach but drove off after seeing several people around her.

"David stated he knew it was wrong but was scared since he was never involved in an incident like that before," the report said.

Chang was released after posting a $9,120 bond.

Victim's mother feels 'overwhelming feeling of unfairness'

Glaubach's mother posted daily about her daughter's condition, detailing devastating injuries such as a major fracture to her pelvis and "extensive damage at her brain stem which is inoperable."

In an Aug. 21 post, Alexander said she was overwhelmed with emotion, split between gratitude over the community's support and devastation over her daughter's condition.

"I am struggling with feelings of anger at this horrible man who is walking around our community while Lilly is fighting for her life," Alexander wrote. "The overwhelming feeling of unfairness comes in waves."

Scott Wolfinger, a teacher at Pine View, started a change.org petition last week to add a three-way stop or traffic light to the intersection of the hit-and-run, saying that the intersection is "dangerous."

Pine View School Principal Stephen Covert sent out an email Monday morning acknowledging Glaubach's passing and directing thoughts and prayers to her family.

"We will have additional counselors on hand at school tomorrow for students and staff, and Pine View counselors are available for any parents who need additional resources in how to speak with your children about grief or loss," Covert wrote.

"The family shared with us that Lilly was an organ donor, and her life will continue to make a positive difference, in addition to her beautiful memory, in the lives of so many."

David Chang arrested in Arkansas, to be extradited to Sarasota

After news of Glaubach's passing reached Florida Highway Patrol, troopers located and arrested Chang in Jacksonville, Arkansas, for an additional charge of "leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death," a felony, according to a press release from FHP.

Officers said he will be extradited back to Sarasota to face charges. The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide and Hit and Run Investigation Section continues to work on the case.

Chang is scheduled for arraignment in Sarasota County Court on Sept. 30 for his initial charges.

Those interested in donating toward Glaubach's medical expenses and presumed funeral costs can do so at https://gofund.me/e8f3b437 . Her mother said any remaining money will be donated to All Children's Hospital.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 13-year-old girl succumbs to injuries 11 days after hit-and-run in Sarasota County

