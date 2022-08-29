My partner and I use a 'reward' system to boost our savings, and it's helped us buy a house and sock away $34,000

Whether you've received a financial windfall or are resolved to finally build that rainy-day fund, getting serious about your savings is a to-do worthy of a spot at the top of your list. Expert opinions vary, but socking away three to six months' worth of expenses as an initial goal for emergency savings is still a great starting point. Selecting the right account to keep -- and grow -- your money, however, can make the difference between a paltry amount earned in a low-interest account and hundreds or even thousands of dollars. The intended purpose, and amount of cash, will determine which savings option is best.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO