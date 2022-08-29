ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for LSU Tigers

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
 4 days ago

The Seminoles have released their projected two-deep for this weekend.

The Seminoles opened their season with a 47-7 thrashing of Duquesne. It was exactly the type of dominant victory we expected from Florida State after the debacle against Jacksonville State in 2021. The team outgained the Dukes 638-164 in total yardage, including a 406-93 disparity on the ground.

On Monday, Florida State released its weekly depth chart ahead of the upcoming showdown with the LSU Tigers in New Orleans. There was only one significant change to take note of this week.

Redshirt sophomore Maurice Smith is listed as a co-starter with Darius Washington at center. Thomas Shrader is listed as the primary backup to Smith and Washington. Smith did not appear on the two-deep last week after getting banged up during the preseason. Norvell did mention that the team was hoping to have him back soon.

Washington left Florida State's win early on Saturday night. However, that move seemed to be mostly precautionary at the time.

"Maurice [Smith] got kind of banged up there throughout camp and is going to be out this week," Norvell said last week. "We are looking forward to getting him back very, very soon."

The full depth chart is listed below:

NoleGameday

