Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations
Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
Locations include:
Abyssinia Afterschool Enrichment Program 10325 Interstate Center Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32218
America’s Little Leaders Afterschool Program 1527 Grandy St., Jacksonville, FL 32208
Baxter E. Luther Boys & Girls Club 191 Pecan St., Jacksonville, FL 32211
Clanzel Brown Boys & Girls Club 4575 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32209
Cornerstone of Jacksonville Afterschool Program 039 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216
Don’t Miss a Beat 2839 W. Beaver St., Jacksonville, FL 32254
Jax PAL- Eastside 1050 Franklin St., Jacksonville, FL 32206
Jax PAL- Northside 2165 W. 33rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32209
Jax PAL-Westside 441 Day St., Jacksonville, FL 32254
Mali Vai Washington Youth Foundation 1096 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, FL 32209
NFL YET Boys & Girls Club 555 W. 25th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206
River City Science Academy Boys & Girls Club 7565 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sanctuary on 8th St. 120 E. 8th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206
Southwind Villas Boys & Girls Club 8711 Newton Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32216
TDH Christian Academy 5013 Broadway Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32254
The Bridge Boys & Girls Club 320 W. 8th St. Jacksonville, FL 32206
The Carpenter’s Shop Afterschool Program 1601 University Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211
Victory Pointe Boys & Girls Club 6750 Ramona Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205
Wayman Academy of the Arts 1176 Labelle St., Jacksonville, FL 32205
