Aerospace & Defense

Digital Trends

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
The Independent

Why Nasa scrubbed Monday’s Moon rocket launch and what’s next

The launch of Nasa’s new massive Moon rocket scheduled for Monday morning has been scrubbed due to a problem with one of the rocket’s engines, but the space agency can try again as soon as 2 September.The two-hour launch window for Nasa’s Artemis I mission opened at 8.33am Monday morning, and Nasa’s ground operations crew had begun filling the massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at 1.14am as it sat on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Nasa started the launch countdown on Saturday 27 August, but the count entered a protracted hold before the launch...
CBS DFW

'To Mars and beyond,' NASA's Artemis 1 test flight postponed

(CBSDFW.COM) - NASA's plans to once again make history were put on hold ahead of the Artemis I launch, an unpiloted test flight of the Orion crew capsule and Space Launch System.The Aug. 29 launch would have been the first test of the integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the moon.The 42-day test flight was originally set for launch Monday at 8:33 a.m. EDT. But complications during fueling of the SLS moon rocket forced the agency to postpone it. At 8:20 a.m., NASA said its teams were in a hold in the countdown at T-40 minutes while "engineers evaluate why...
BBC

Artemis: Nasa will try to launch Moon rocket on Saturday

The US space agency says it will try to launch its new Moon rocket on Saturday. An attempt at a lift-off on Monday had to be scrubbed when one of four engines on the vehicle would not cool down to its required operating temperature. After reviewing data, engineers believe they...
Digital Trends

NASA inks deal for 2nd private astronaut mission to space station

Five months after wrapping up its first private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed a second one for spring next year. As with its first private ISS mission, the space agency will work with Texas-based Axiom Space for the second voyage, and also use SpaceX flight equipment to transport the crew.
Space.com

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has made oxygen 7 times in exploration milestone

After landing on the surface of Mars, NASA's Perseverance rover took its first breath. Or rather, one of its instruments did. Led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) is a small instrument on the Perseverance rover that's designed to transform carbon dioxide, which comprises some 96% of the atmosphere on Mars, into breathable oxygen. Oxygen, of course, is crucial for a human mission to Mars. Since February 2021, the device has run seven times, each time producing about 0.2 ounces (6 grams) of oxygen per hour. That's on par with the abilities of small trees here on Earth.
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says new space program will 'benefit mankind and womankind' during visit to Florida to watch scrubbed Artemis 1 moon launch

Vice President Kamala Harris got off to a politically correct start when she landed in Orlando Sunday ahead of Monday's planned Artemis I rocket launch. 'The Artemis program is the beginning of the next era of what we have a history and a tradition of doing - of providing vision and inspiring innovation - in a way that is going to benefit all mankind and womankind,' Harris told reporters.
