What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
Phys.org
How to watch NASA's Artemis I moon rocket launch: TV schedule, streaming info
Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, NASA is again aiming for the moon. The Artemis I mission will blast off Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. "Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for deep-space exploration and demonstrate our...
Why Nasa scrubbed Monday’s Moon rocket launch and what’s next
The launch of Nasa’s new massive Moon rocket scheduled for Monday morning has been scrubbed due to a problem with one of the rocket’s engines, but the space agency can try again as soon as 2 September.The two-hour launch window for Nasa’s Artemis I mission opened at 8.33am Monday morning, and Nasa’s ground operations crew had begun filling the massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at 1.14am as it sat on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Nasa started the launch countdown on Saturday 27 August, but the count entered a protracted hold before the launch...
Phys.org
This team of amateurs built a satellite that NASA is taking to space
If NASA is to boldly go where no man has gone before, the federal agency might have Tampa to thank for it. NASA is set to launch the unmanned Artemis 1, the first flight of its larger Artemis program mission to build a moon base and send astronauts to Mars.
'To Mars and beyond,' NASA's Artemis 1 test flight postponed
(CBSDFW.COM) - NASA's plans to once again make history were put on hold ahead of the Artemis I launch, an unpiloted test flight of the Orion crew capsule and Space Launch System.The Aug. 29 launch would have been the first test of the integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the moon.The 42-day test flight was originally set for launch Monday at 8:33 a.m. EDT. But complications during fueling of the SLS moon rocket forced the agency to postpone it. At 8:20 a.m., NASA said its teams were in a hold in the countdown at T-40 minutes while "engineers evaluate why...
Elon Musk's SpaceX wins $1.4 billion NASA contract for 5 more astronaut launches to the International Space Station
SpaceX has won a $1.4 billion NASA contract to send more astronauts and cargo to the ISS. Overall, NASA has awarded SpaceX 14 missions, bringing the total contract value to nearly $5 billion. It's a modification to the existing contract which NASA first awarded to SpaceX in 2014. NASA announced...
NASA calls off Artemis 1 moon rocket launch over engine cooling issue
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An engine cooling issue on NASA's giant new rocket for deep-space exploration forced the agency to call off the booster's much-anticipated launch debut early Monday (Aug. 29). NASA had mostly fueled its first Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket to launch the Artemis 1 moon mission...
WATCH: NASA holds news briefing on upcoming Artemis launch
NASA held a prelaunch news briefing on upcoming Artemis launch planned for Saturday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The agency will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first countdown this week. Managers said Tuesday they are...
BBC
Artemis: Nasa will try to launch Moon rocket on Saturday
The US space agency says it will try to launch its new Moon rocket on Saturday. An attempt at a lift-off on Monday had to be scrubbed when one of four engines on the vehicle would not cool down to its required operating temperature. After reviewing data, engineers believe they...
SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to International Space Station
NASA has awarded five new missions to private exploration company SpaceX in a deal worth $1.4 billion that will transport astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station over the next eight years.
Digital Trends
NASA inks deal for 2nd private astronaut mission to space station
Five months after wrapping up its first private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed a second one for spring next year. As with its first private ISS mission, the space agency will work with Texas-based Axiom Space for the second voyage, and also use SpaceX flight equipment to transport the crew.
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE moon probe is nearly 1 million miles from Earth
CAPSTONE reached its farthest point from Earth on Friday afternoon (Aug. 26), getting a whopping 951,908 miles (1,531,948 kilometers) from its home planet.
Axiom Space, NASA agree to send 2nd all-private crew to space station in 2023
NASA and Axiom Space are targeting the second quarter of 2023 for the Ax-2 mission, which will send four private citizens to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has made oxygen 7 times in exploration milestone
After landing on the surface of Mars, NASA's Perseverance rover took its first breath. Or rather, one of its instruments did. Led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) is a small instrument on the Perseverance rover that's designed to transform carbon dioxide, which comprises some 96% of the atmosphere on Mars, into breathable oxygen. Oxygen, of course, is crucial for a human mission to Mars. Since February 2021, the device has run seven times, each time producing about 0.2 ounces (6 grams) of oxygen per hour. That's on par with the abilities of small trees here on Earth.
Goonhilly – the station supporting Nasa’s Artemis moon mission from Cornwall
Naturally, mission control in Houston and the Kennedy Space Center in Florida are the places most closely associated with Nasa’s Artemis 1 moon adventure but a lesser-known spot on a remote heath in the far south-west of Britain is also playing a crucial part. When the mission does blast...
Kamala Harris says new space program will 'benefit mankind and womankind' during visit to Florida to watch scrubbed Artemis 1 moon launch
Vice President Kamala Harris got off to a politically correct start when she landed in Orlando Sunday ahead of Monday's planned Artemis I rocket launch. 'The Artemis program is the beginning of the next era of what we have a history and a tradition of doing - of providing vision and inspiring innovation - in a way that is going to benefit all mankind and womankind,' Harris told reporters.
