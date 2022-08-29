Read full article on original website
Related
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming
There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
WGME
Maine sees some drought relief due to recent rain
Our recent rain has helped the drought... at least for some. York County is no longer in a severe drought. Severe drought conditions continue for coastal Cumberland County and the Midcoast, but there is some improvement. This is a drop from about 20% of Maine being in a drought to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weather Blog: Big cold front to bring 'unofficial' end to summer in Maine
MAINE, USA — People in Maine aren't used to feeling this level of humidity at the end of August. The map is showing red with tropical air being funneled into northern New England around a Bermuda high-pressure system. Nearly all of Maine is in the "soupy" air right now,...
2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Results
Hunters going into the 2022 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
One Mainer Thinks Lobster & Mayo Is Worth Flipping Out About
I grew up on lobster. I also grew up on mayo. I love both of these things. I even love them together. But I'm an actual fan of mayo. I don't just love it on a lobster roll. I put on all kinds of things. Even french fries. Heck, add a touch of garlic and I'm pretty much in heaven. But I also understand that not everyone loves mayo. Some people straight-up hate hate it.
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
This summer has been hard for Maine's hospitality industry -- and tourists are noticing
(BDN) -- Most of the Mainers who work in the state’s hospitality industry already know that this summer hasn’t been easy. Whether due to a housing shortage that is making it difficult for workers to find places to live or because the state is working hard to rebound from two summers of a pandemic, tourism in Maine just hasn’t quite been the same this year.
Happy ‘National Beach Day’ Maine!
With temps near 88 today, and some intense humidity, it seems like a good day to hit the beach and cool off. And since it’s “National Beach Day” you really have no excuse not to enjoy it. Started on this day back in 2014, National Beach Day,...
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
All These 100% True Facts About Maine Sound 100% Made Up.
If exaggeration was a place you could live, it'd be Maine. We come from the land of fishing stories. We've all grown up hearing tall tales from our grandparents, parents, siblings, you name it. Even our beloved Paul Bunyan. Was he real? Maybe. Although, I've never heard of anyone else who was 47 axe handles tall. But even with all our folklore, Maine's real stories can be just as bizarre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have The Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
wabi.tv
Maine residents, energy suppliers prepare for home heating oil challenges this winter
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Inflated prices, low inventories, and potential supply disruptions are expected to affect Maine in the coming months, a state where 60% of homes rely on heating oil, the most heating oil dependent state in the nation. While the price topped out at a record $6.38 a...
Remember These 20 Wonderful Maine Dining Experiences From the 1980s and 1990s?
One of my favorite things to do is enjoy a nice night out at a restaurant. I love experiencing the creativity, consistency, and service a restaurant offers its guests. It's truly more than a meal. It's an experience. As much fun as it is to dine out as an adult,...
wabi.tv
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
observer-me.com
Everything hunters need to know about Maine’s new antlerless deer permit system
Hunters eagerly anticipated the release of antlerless deer permit winners by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. This year, the state has rolled out a new plan that it hopes will improve its ability to meet doe harvest goals, for which it has fallen short in recent years.
25 Delightful Maine Homes That Are Older Than The State Itself
Growing up in an old river town on the Penobscot, I've seen my share of beautiful old Maine homes. They stand grand and usually have some sort of story that includes an old seafarer. Maine has many old homes around but, which ones are the oldest?. There's a tool for...
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0