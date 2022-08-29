ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming

There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
92 Moose

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine sees some drought relief due to recent rain

Our recent rain has helped the drought... at least for some. York County is no longer in a severe drought. Severe drought conditions continue for coastal Cumberland County and the Midcoast, but there is some improvement. This is a drop from about 20% of Maine being in a drought to...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orrington, ME
County
Piscataquis County, ME
City
Norway, ME
State
Maine State
I-95 FM

2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Results

Hunters going into the 2022 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

One Mainer Thinks Lobster & Mayo Is Worth Flipping Out About

I grew up on lobster. I also grew up on mayo. I love both of these things. I even love them together. But I'm an actual fan of mayo. I don't just love it on a lobster roll. I put on all kinds of things. Even french fries. Heck, add a touch of garlic and I'm pretty much in heaven. But I also understand that not everyone loves mayo. Some people straight-up hate hate it.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders

Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Hot Weather#Fall Colors#Christmas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wgme
WPFO

This summer has been hard for Maine's hospitality industry -- and tourists are noticing

(BDN) -- Most of the Mainers who work in the state’s hospitality industry already know that this summer hasn’t been easy. Whether due to a housing shortage that is making it difficult for workers to find places to live or because the state is working hard to rebound from two summers of a pandemic, tourism in Maine just hasn’t quite been the same this year.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Happy ‘National Beach Day’ Maine!

With temps near 88 today, and some intense humidity, it seems like a good day to hit the beach and cool off. And since it’s “National Beach Day” you really have no excuse not to enjoy it. Started on this day back in 2014, National Beach Day,...
The Associated Press

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
ROCKLAND, ME
I-95 FM

All These 100% True Facts About Maine Sound 100% Made Up.

If exaggeration was a place you could live, it'd be Maine. We come from the land of fishing stories. We've all grown up hearing tall tales from our grandparents, parents, siblings, you name it. Even our beloved Paul Bunyan. Was he real? Maybe. Although, I've never heard of anyone else who was 47 axe handles tall. But even with all our folklore, Maine's real stories can be just as bizarre.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wabi.tv

Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire

TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
GREENVILLE, ME
Seacoast Current

Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Seacoast Current

This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
KENNEBUNK, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy