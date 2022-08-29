Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination
Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (Non-Casino)
Following our recent reviews of the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City, Peter Caporilli and I now return with our list of the 10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (non-Casino). It was no easy feat, in fact, this was next to impossible because the Atlantic City area is blessed...
1919 Movie Shows Atlantic City Boardwalk – A Century Before it Smelled Like Pot
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells.....uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
capemayvibe.com
Our Cape May Fall Festival is just around the corner. Space is limited as are hotels. Don't delay, book now https://njaudubon…
Our Cape May Fall Festival is just around the corner. Space is limited as are hotels. Don’t delay, book now. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
You Can Soon Take A Night Walk With Animals At The Cape May Zoo
Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline. Still, the fact that fall is fast approaching can sometimes get us all a little depressed. Don't be. It's easy to forget about all the fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.
Ever Try Funnel Cake Fries? Get Them On The Boardwalk In Wildwood, NJ
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
70and73.com
So long? Barclay Pavilion office building on Route 70 in Cherry Hill likely not long for this world.
The Barclay Pavilion office building, which has anchored a corner of the Barclay Farm Shopping Center in Cherry Hill for 52 years, soon may disappear in a cloud of dust. A Township zoning permit has been issued to the owner of the Route 70 shopping center to demolish the 45,374-square-foot vacant building, according to Township Community Development Director Cosmas Diamantis. A demolition permit now needs to be issued.
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
shorelocalnews.com
Good Old Days Festival expected to be the best yet
This year’s summer finale Good Old Days Festival, set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Kennedy Park in Somers Point is expected to be one of the greatest ever. Jersey Shore Rockin’ Soul guitar hero Billy Walton will take time from his summer schedule before going overseas and play a spectacular two–set concert along with one of the most beloved entertainers in the history of South Jersey rock n’ roll, Danny Eyer, together with the incredible Rich “Megahurtz” Kurtz on bass performing a special “McCartney vs. Lennon: Jammin’ The Beatles” show at 3:30 p.m.
Here’s Where to Catch $3 Movies This Saturday in the Atlantic City Area
Movie theater owners are trying to jump-start their businesses in a big way this weekend. "National Cinema Day" has been designated for this Saturday across the country - it's a day when many theaters will be offering movies for just $3. According to the National Cinema Day website, the $3...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
twoclassychics.com
Ottens Canal in North Wildwood
When traveling I like to check out things that aren’t in the big tourist areas. I like to explore and learn the history on the area. While down in North Wildwood in New Jersey we stumbled upon Ottens Canal in the borough of Anglesea. According to the nearby historical...
Sources Say This Is The Best Weekend For An Atlantic County Beach Day
The roughest part of the summer is upon us, friends. We're in the dog days of the season. We only have a few short days left of prime summertime here at the South Jersey and Jersey Shore beaches. Pretty soon, the kids will be off to school and the stress...
Fans of Wildwood NJ Tramcar Can Ride a Little Longer This Season
Plan on spending some time in Wildwood after Labor Day Weekend? Good news! The Tramcar will be running throughout the month of September. Love (or loathe, lol) the sound of "watch the Tramcar please?" The Wildwood Tramcar has decided to extend its season to help visitors get up and down the boardwalk.
Rising sea levels have some New Jersey barrier islands taking drastic actions
The rising sea level at the Jersey shore has some towns weighing a dramatic step, taking offers to buy and demolish homes in flood zones.
Cape Gazette
Like the name implies, The Crab Connect is the place for crabs
Looking to meet the needs of customer demands, The Crab Connect outside Lewes has begun steaming crabs onsite. “So many customers were asking us to do it. We had too,” said owner Bryan Stewart. The Crab Connect is located in the parking lot of the BP gas station on...
Council Member Confirms Atlantic City Shooting Near City Hall
UPDATE 8/31/22 - 6:30 p.m. We have now confirmed some additional important and specific information. Shot spotter alert came-in at 1:48 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. We have confirmed that the shooting took place at South Carolina and Baltic Avenues. Two 38 caliber casings were found at the scene....
Cape Gazette
Capriotti’s opens Long Neck location in Bayshore Plaza
Headed by the father-and-daughter team of Tom and Katie Donovan, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has opened a new location in Long Neck. Located in Bayshore Plaza Shopping Center, next to Bello Gino Pizzeria, the new Capriotti’s is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. For more...
Ocean City Today
Christmas comes early for Ocean Pines teen battling cancer
Josh Alton was beaming as an Ocean Pines fire engine, following a police car with lights flashing, made its way down Sandyhook Road Saturday evening. And what to Josh’s wondering eyes did appear but Santa Claus, descending from the passenger seat of the fire engine, carrying an armload of brightly wrapped gifts to the teen who, as guests joined in a chorus of “Jingle Bells,” looked up at the merry elf from his wheelchair, the magic of Christmas in his eyes.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0