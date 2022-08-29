ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

SoJO 104.9

This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination

Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (Non-Casino)

Following our recent reviews of the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City, Peter Caporilli and I now return with our list of the 10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (non-Casino). It was no easy feat, in fact, this was next to impossible because the Atlantic City area is blessed...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

You Can Soon Take A Night Walk With Animals At The Cape May Zoo

Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline. Still, the fact that fall is fast approaching can sometimes get us all a little depressed. Don't be. It's easy to forget about all the fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.
CAPE MAY, NJ
70and73.com

