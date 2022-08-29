ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Commanders Running Back Shot

By kingkelson
 4 days ago

Source: Washington Football Team / Washington Football Team

Prayers are up for Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson as it was reported he was shot during an attempted robbery. Robinson was casually hanging around the 1000 Block of H Street in N.E. D.C. when he was approached and engaged in a scuffle which ultimately led to him being shot in his lower extremities.

Robinson is said, “to be in good spirits” according to Washington Head Coach, Ron Rivera. He also stated, “he wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Robinson had just played in the final preseason game against highway rival Baltimore Ravens on the Saturday before he was shot. He is reported to have, “non-life threatening injuries.”

