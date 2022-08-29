ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Sinton fundraiser aims to help couple adopt child

For Texas families looking to adopt, a relatively new local organization is here to help and is hoping residents will do the same. Sacred Selections South Texas is the local chapter of a nonprofit organization that states their mission is to “ ... financially assist Christian couples whose hearts and homes are open to loving and raising a child in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”
SINTON, TX
mysoutex.com

Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport

Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
ROCKPORT, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Event at Woody’s raises thousands for Moreno

Some $8,075 was raised at a recent event at the Mrs. Woody’s auto shop to help out employee Albert Moreno and his family. Auctions were held at the Port Aransas shop on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Auction items included a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Albert, a Corpus Christi resident, appeared at the event. He was accompanied by his wife, Deamber […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Beeville, TX
koamnewsnow.com

Police: 4-year-old takes loaded gun to his Texas elementary school; father arrested

A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said. School administrators at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Corpus Christi learned a student had a weapon on campus around 9 a.m., according to a letter sent to parents from West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lupe Valdez
mysoutex.com

Beeville locals play music on the porch

Two Beeville residents are opening up their front porch, inviting neighbors and citizens to join them in celebrating the eight annual international Play Music on the Porch Day. Jim Stevenson and his wife Beverly Stevenson will be celebrating on Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Play Music on...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

R.E.A.C.H. provides options for substance abuse

Project R.E.A.C.H. (Rural Education and Awareness for Community Health), implemented through the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, is an innovative community approach that expands options for substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD) services for rural Coastal Bend residents. The goal of Project R.E.A.C.H. is to address substance and...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Beeville Animal Control
mysoutex.com

Restaurant Week returns

Corpus Christi’s local Marketing Consultant, Mirza M. Pearson, is hosting another Coastal Bend Restaurant Week, and is encouraging the Coastal Bend to once again take part in the huge event. Coastal Bend Restaurant Week will take place from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 2 with participating restaurants showcasing...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
mysoutex.com

Emma (Nieto) Juarez

Emma (Nieto) Juarez passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her home in George West, Texas, lovingly surrounded by her family. She was 92. Mrs. Juarez was born December 12, 1929 in George West to Jose Nieto and Aurora (Zuniga) Nieto. She was a faithful parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and loved gardening. As an avid gardener, Emma loved yard work and planting and had a green thumb. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing and posing for pictures.
GEORGE WEST, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision

VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
VICTORIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy