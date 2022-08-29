Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Sinton fundraiser aims to help couple adopt child
For Texas families looking to adopt, a relatively new local organization is here to help and is hoping residents will do the same. Sacred Selections South Texas is the local chapter of a nonprofit organization that states their mission is to “ ... financially assist Christian couples whose hearts and homes are open to loving and raising a child in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”
Flour Bluff teacher surprised with free LASIK eye surgery
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff teacher was surprised with a free LASIK eye surgery on Wednesday. Texas Eye Care launched a campaign to give the gift of better sight to a hero in the Coastal Bend. Kimberley Gadberry was nominated by her community and then drawn as...
mysoutex.com
Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport
Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
portasouthjetty.com
Event at Woody’s raises thousands for Moreno
Some $8,075 was raised at a recent event at the Mrs. Woody’s auto shop to help out employee Albert Moreno and his family. Auctions were held at the Port Aransas shop on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Auction items included a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Albert, a Corpus Christi resident, appeared at the event. He was accompanied by his wife, Deamber […]
City of Alice gets $7 million to build new, independent water source
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice is moving forward in creating a new independent water source. Thursday, the Texas Water Development Board met and approved $7 million for Alice to go towards completing the City's water project. The project started in 2017, the City worked up a...
Crew lays foundation for Victoria Town Center
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 26, a crew laid the foundation for Victoria Town Center on Loop 463. Boot Barn, the first store to open at the shopping center, is set to open by the end of the year. The City of Victoria estimates the shopping center will generate approximately $77,000 in property tax revenue. It also predicts the...
Corpus Christi man helps escort Battleship USS Texas through ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday was moving day for a piece of history with ties to the Lone Star State. The Battleship USS Texas permanently left its longtime home in La Porte, for a temporary move 35 miles down the coast to Galveston. At 110 years old, she is...
koamnewsnow.com
Police: 4-year-old takes loaded gun to his Texas elementary school; father arrested
A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said. School administrators at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Corpus Christi learned a student had a weapon on campus around 9 a.m., according to a letter sent to parents from West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia.
Victoria woman accused of stealing a vehicle and drunk driving
VICTORIA, Texas – Wednesday night Victoria police arrested Joanna Martinez, 35, on multiple charges. She’s accused of stealing a vehicle at a business in the 3000 block of Houston Hwy. It happened just before 9 p.m. “The vehicle owner went in the office and when he went back...
mysoutex.com
Beeville locals play music on the porch
Two Beeville residents are opening up their front porch, inviting neighbors and citizens to join them in celebrating the eight annual international Play Music on the Porch Day. Jim Stevenson and his wife Beverly Stevenson will be celebrating on Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Play Music on...
mysoutex.com
R.E.A.C.H. provides options for substance abuse
Project R.E.A.C.H. (Rural Education and Awareness for Community Health), implemented through the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, is an innovative community approach that expands options for substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD) services for rural Coastal Bend residents. The goal of Project R.E.A.C.H. is to address substance and...
Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
mysoutex.com
Restaurant Week returns
Corpus Christi’s local Marketing Consultant, Mirza M. Pearson, is hosting another Coastal Bend Restaurant Week, and is encouraging the Coastal Bend to once again take part in the huge event. Coastal Bend Restaurant Week will take place from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 2 with participating restaurants showcasing...
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
City reminds residents not to put chemicals in garbage or recycling containers
Residents who pay for Solid Waste collection services can dispose of their hazardous household waste for free at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station.
Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
mysoutex.com
Emma (Nieto) Juarez
Emma (Nieto) Juarez passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her home in George West, Texas, lovingly surrounded by her family. She was 92. Mrs. Juarez was born December 12, 1929 in George West to Jose Nieto and Aurora (Zuniga) Nieto. She was a faithful parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and loved gardening. As an avid gardener, Emma loved yard work and planting and had a green thumb. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing and posing for pictures.
'The ground just keeps sinking': Standing water covers southside neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Standing water continues to be a problem for many Corpus Christi residents after heavy rains. One southside resident in particular spoke with 3NEWS about how she constantly deals with deep water after any rain. Jessica Baker and her fiancé have only lived in their current...
Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision
VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
'Saturday in the Park' postponed
'Saturday in the Park' will be postponed until a later date due to expected rain in this weekend's weather
