Man sustains life-threatening injuries after 4 people injured in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — Four people were hospitalized after being injured during an apartment shooting in Phoenix Monday night, the city's police department said. Officers got to the scene at an apartment complex near the intersection of 28th Street and Broadway Road after reports of the shooting, the department said. Responding officers reportedly found one man with gunshot wounds who was later transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
Woman dies in north Phoenix crash
PHOENIX — A woman died Tuesday morning after her vehicle was involved in a north Phoenix collision. The two-vehicle wreck occurred near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. One of the drivers involved was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries,...
'Our whole family was just devastated': Cousins killed at Phoenix house party remembered with vigil
PHOENIX — Tears and memories were shared by loved ones for two cousins killed in a chaotic shooting. A candlelight vigil was held by family, friends, and Phoenix police officers for Robert Puentes, 21, and Xavier Martinez, 21, who were shot and killed at a recent house party in Phoenix.
Man dies in police custody after he attempted to enter multiple homes in west Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A man died while in Phoenix police custody after he attempted to enter multiple homes in a west Phoenix neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police have identified him as 36-year-old Enrique Cantu III. Phoenix police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:30...
New 'rainbow' fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix drug bust
PHOENIX — Police say it's made to get kids and teens hooked, and now it's being found on the streets of Arizona. The Phoenix Police Department seized bags filled with what's being called "rainbow fentanyl" in a recent drug bust, according to a spokesperson. It was found inside a car along with $15,000 in cash and 39,000 total fentanyl pills.
Man in his 20s dies after hiking in extreme heat near Cave Creek, firefighters say
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A hiker in his 20s has died, and five others were rescued after being overcome by extreme heat while hiking near Cave Creek Monday, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Department said around 1:25 p.m., deputies received a call regarding possible...
Police identify victim in fatal west Phoenix car crash, now being treated as a hit and run
PHOENIX — One man is dead after being struck by a car in west Phoenix on Friday night. Police have identified 40-year-old Tommy Hinton as the victim of that fatal crash. Phoenix police responded to the scene near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road after reports of Hinton being struck by a car.
Man dies after being pulled from water at Bartlett Lake
PHOENIX — A man is dead after being pulled from the water at Bartlett Lake in Arizona during the Labor Day holiday, officials said. Around noon on Monday, deputies received a call for service for a possible drowning at the lake. As authorities arrived on scene, witnesses stated man was swimming and went underwater.
Group home resident shot in Phoenix, suspect detained
PHOENIX — The resident of a Phoenix group home was taken to the hospital Thursday after they were allegedly shot by one of the home's other residents, authorities say. Reports of a shooting were made to police at about 2 a.m. near Mountain View Road and 19th Avenue, resulting in officers finding a wounded young man at a nearby group home.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person has died and two other critically injured after a two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Interstate 10. The crash was reported near 16th Street and resulted in the freeway's eastbound lanes briefly closing down. Two women and a man involved in the collision were rushed to...
1-year-old boy in critical condition after family found him in backyard pool in Maricopa, officials say
MARICOPA, Ariz. — A one-year-old boy is in critical condition after a family found him in the backyard pool in Maricopa Friday evening, officials said. Maricopa fire crews say they were initially dispatched to the area near Maricopa Grand Highway and Porter Road for a pediatric code but it was updated to a drowning call while en route to the scene.
Deadly crash at Sky Harbor garage forces emergency repair work
PHOENIX — A person died after a crash happened inside a parking structure at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday. The crash happened at the Terminal 4 parking garage in the early morning. Police say a man died after crashing into a wall on the top floor of...
'He’s my velcro': Valley woman searching for missing dog after car crash in southern Utah
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe woman is proving that love knows no boundaries for man’s best friend. She, along with friends and volunteers, are now on the search for her five-year-old silver Labrador retriever Beuaregard missing in the Southern Utah outback. “We travel everywhere. We do Utah, New...
'Absolutely astonished': Businesses dealing with aftermath of deadly North Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — It's been three days since a shooting rampage near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that killed two people and hurt several others, including two Phoenix police officers. While police investigate the shooting, local business owners are still in shock and left picking up some destruction left...
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale
PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say. The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
'They wanted him to die': Father of man killed by police questions why officers didn't render aid
PHOENIX — For more than three years, Roland Harris has been trying to get his son Jacob's belongings back. It's all he has left of his 19-year-old son and he wants to be able to give something to the two children Jacob left behind. In 2019, Jacob was shot...
Arizona man who assaulted, stabbed ex-wife sentenced to life in prison
PHOENIX — Sara Pitcher will never look at trash bags the same. It's been nearly four years since Shawn Spink, her ex-husband, tried to suffocate her with one. The trash bag was just one of many weapons he used on that September day back in 2018. Another was the knife Pitcher bought him on their wedding day.
Victims in Phoenix shooting rampage identified
PHOENIX — Three people are dead and two Phoenix Police officers were rushed to a hospital Sunday night after a shootout happened in the northern part of the city. Police have released more details about the shooting this morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near 26th Avenue and...
