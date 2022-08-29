ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

12 News

Man sustains life-threatening injuries after 4 people injured in Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — Four people were hospitalized after being injured during an apartment shooting in Phoenix Monday night, the city's police department said. Officers got to the scene at an apartment complex near the intersection of 28th Street and Broadway Road after reports of the shooting, the department said. Responding officers reportedly found one man with gunshot wounds who was later transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
12 News

Woman dies in north Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — A woman died Tuesday morning after her vehicle was involved in a north Phoenix collision. The two-vehicle wreck occurred near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. One of the drivers involved was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

New 'rainbow' fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix drug bust

PHOENIX — Police say it's made to get kids and teens hooked, and now it's being found on the streets of Arizona. The Phoenix Police Department seized bags filled with what's being called "rainbow fentanyl" in a recent drug bust, according to a spokesperson. It was found inside a car along with $15,000 in cash and 39,000 total fentanyl pills.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies after being pulled from water at Bartlett Lake

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being pulled from the water at Bartlett Lake in Arizona during the Labor Day holiday, officials said. Around noon on Monday, deputies received a call for service for a possible drowning at the lake. As authorities arrived on scene, witnesses stated man was swimming and went underwater.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Group home resident shot in Phoenix, suspect detained

PHOENIX — The resident of a Phoenix group home was taken to the hospital Thursday after they were allegedly shot by one of the home's other residents, authorities say. Reports of a shooting were made to police at about 2 a.m. near Mountain View Road and 19th Avenue, resulting in officers finding a wounded young man at a nearby group home.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person has died and two other critically injured after a two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Interstate 10. The crash was reported near 16th Street and resulted in the freeway's eastbound lanes briefly closing down. Two women and a man involved in the collision were rushed to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Public Safety
12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale

PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say. The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Victims in Phoenix shooting rampage identified

PHOENIX — Three people are dead and two Phoenix Police officers were rushed to a hospital Sunday night after a shootout happened in the northern part of the city. Police have released more details about the shooting this morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near 26th Avenue and...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
