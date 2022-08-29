ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Not many grades of A among Triad schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – About half of public-school students across the Piedmont Triad appear to have regained some of the learning they lost during the coronavirus pandemic, and about half of their schools are performing below a grade C level. Those were among the findings Thursday when the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction provided […]
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools names new superintendent

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Whitney Oakley was named the new Guilford County Schools superintendent on Tuesday afternoon. Oakley took over as interim superintendent on July 11. She will serve as superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year beginning in September. GCS officials say she is a collaborative leader who is deeply invested in the […]
forsythwoman.com

Community: Smart Start of Forsyth County

The importance of early childhood education cannot be overstated. Early childhood education sets the foundation for a child’s future development, providing a strong base for lifelong learning, and also helps the child with cognitive and social development that is crucial to a strong future. As a community, we have to understand the importance of this crucial education to our children in our community. Early education is often overlooked and the early learning educators are frequently treated like babysitters at a daycare facility. But we need to treat them and their profession with the respect and admiration that they deserve in order to boost employee retention and overall satisfaction with the important career that they have chosen. These early childhood educators are creating and molding the future of our community.
thestokesnews.com

Pine Hall Elementary to remain open

Pine Hall Elementary students preparing for WPHE interviews in the 1990s. The Pine Hall Ruritan Club hosts their 14th Annual Car Show at Pine Hall Elementary School to benefit various community and county service projects. (Submitted Photo) Back in May, the County’s Board of Education and nearly 250 parents, students,...
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: Winston-Salem’s (former) Confederate monument and history’s dustbin￼

Believe it or not, we’re still talking about Winston-Salem’s last surviving Confederate monument that once stood in front of city property on a prominent downtown corner. But no more: The statue has been gone since March 2019 — just about a year after Silent Sam was torn down at UNC-Chapel Hill — and the city sold the building in 2014. And anyway, nobody is really sure who owns the statue, which should affect how the North Carolina Supreme Court will rule on it.
FOX8 News

High Point community remembers Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins is grieving but grateful a little more than 24 hours after they learned the week-long search for their missing loved one ended in a way no one wanted. Heddie was not just a loving family person. She was a former high school guidance counselor, […]
247Sports

N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
FOX8 News

Toyota’s plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
cbs17

2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX8 News

1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared.  The extent of the injuries is […]
