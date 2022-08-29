The importance of early childhood education cannot be overstated. Early childhood education sets the foundation for a child’s future development, providing a strong base for lifelong learning, and also helps the child with cognitive and social development that is crucial to a strong future. As a community, we have to understand the importance of this crucial education to our children in our community. Early education is often overlooked and the early learning educators are frequently treated like babysitters at a daycare facility. But we need to treat them and their profession with the respect and admiration that they deserve in order to boost employee retention and overall satisfaction with the important career that they have chosen. These early childhood educators are creating and molding the future of our community.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO