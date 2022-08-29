Read full article on original website
Not many grades of A among Triad schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – About half of public-school students across the Piedmont Triad appear to have regained some of the learning they lost during the coronavirus pandemic, and about half of their schools are performing below a grade C level. Those were among the findings Thursday when the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction provided […]
Lawsuit claims UNC student faced retaliation, racism as only Black woman in her program
Angelica Rose Brown was forced out of a Ph.D. program at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, her lawsuit says.
North Carolina Central University students share their excitement for the Aggie-Eagle Classic
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There was lots of excitement in the air at North Carolina Central University as the Eagles prepare to take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies this weekend. “I’m very excited! Always excited to beat some Aggies,” said NCCU senior, Andrew Barber. This year will be...
Livingstone’s West End Classic Saturday to honor three with the Fannie T. Butler Award
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two individuals and one community organization will be honored this weekend for the work they do to support the West End community during Livingstone College’s first home game. Janine Evans, Jason Walser and West End Pride will each receive the Fannie T. Butler Community Impact...
Guilford County Schools names new superintendent
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Whitney Oakley was named the new Guilford County Schools superintendent on Tuesday afternoon. Oakley took over as interim superintendent on July 11. She will serve as superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year beginning in September. GCS officials say she is a collaborative leader who is deeply invested in the […]
Winston-Salem, Central State playing for more than victory on the field at Black College Classic
CANTON, Ohio – When Central State University and Winston-Salem State University face off in the third Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Sunday in Canton, both teams will come out with a win. Only one team will gain the ‘W’ on the scoreboard, of course, but both stand...
Community: Smart Start of Forsyth County
The importance of early childhood education cannot be overstated. Early childhood education sets the foundation for a child’s future development, providing a strong base for lifelong learning, and also helps the child with cognitive and social development that is crucial to a strong future. As a community, we have to understand the importance of this crucial education to our children in our community. Early education is often overlooked and the early learning educators are frequently treated like babysitters at a daycare facility. But we need to treat them and their profession with the respect and admiration that they deserve in order to boost employee retention and overall satisfaction with the important career that they have chosen. These early childhood educators are creating and molding the future of our community.
Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup
NC A&T and NC Central take center stage at the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte this weekend. But first they met Bubba Wallace. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Flyers for neo-Nazi group left in driveways of High Point neighborhood
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police have been taking calls for the last 24 hours about white supremacy messages left in bags on people’s driveways. A neo-Nazi group called the Aryan Freedom Network is believed to be behind the flyers. Their name is tied to the bags filled with rice and a card […]
Pine Hall Elementary to remain open
Pine Hall Elementary students preparing for WPHE interviews in the 1990s. The Pine Hall Ruritan Club hosts their 14th Annual Car Show at Pine Hall Elementary School to benefit various community and county service projects. (Submitted Photo) Back in May, the County’s Board of Education and nearly 250 parents, students,...
Take a look inside Greensboro’s ‘hidden treasure’: Blandwood Mansion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Blandwood is “a treasure and a jewel and sort of a hidden treasure” in the eyes of Greensboro Executive Director Benjamin Briggs, and it’s connected to a name you’ve likely heard dozens of times across the state. “Blandwood is the ancestral home of the Morehead family, so this was the home […]
EDITORIAL: Winston-Salem’s (former) Confederate monument and history’s dustbin￼
Believe it or not, we’re still talking about Winston-Salem’s last surviving Confederate monument that once stood in front of city property on a prominent downtown corner. But no more: The statue has been gone since March 2019 — just about a year after Silent Sam was torn down at UNC-Chapel Hill — and the city sold the building in 2014. And anyway, nobody is really sure who owns the statue, which should affect how the North Carolina Supreme Court will rule on it.
Beloved former coach dies; memorial services to be held in Salisbury, Burlington
Hal Capps, longtime coach at Western High School and now on Elon University’s football staff, thought so much of Pete Stout, who had been his football coach at Williams High School, that he postponed his wedding so he could play some more for the man in college. Joel Witherow,...
Mount Tabor High School to hold moment of silence 1 year after student shot, killed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mount Tabor High School students and staff will mark the one-year anniversary of a shooting that killed a student with a moment of silence on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools news release. School officials and student groups will dedicate a tree and a plaque in the Spartan Memory Garden […]
High Point community remembers Heddie Dawkins
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins is grieving but grateful a little more than 24 hours after they learned the week-long search for their missing loved one ended in a way no one wanted. Heddie was not just a loving family person. She was a former high school guidance counselor, […]
N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
Durham students head back to classroom with new schedule, dress code
Students in Durham Public Schools will have to get used to some changes this school year.
Toyota’s plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
1 injured in Greensboro hit-and-run, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The northbound lanes of US 421weare closed during the investigation and have now reopened. Edgemont Road was down to one lane while the scene was cleared. The extent of the injuries is […]
