3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in September for Passive Income Generation
Buying these stocks now could lead to dividend payments that grow for the rest of your life.
Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker's Shares Plunge 12% As Berkshire Cuts $47M Stake: Analyst Sees Signs Of 'Big Correction'
Shares of BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDF BYDDY fell more than 12% on Wednesday morning Hong Kong session after Warren Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) trimmed its stake in the company. What Happened: Berkshire sold 1.33 million shares of BYD at an average price of HK$277.1 (about...
The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says
The market is in for another bottom before the end of the year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. Wilson thinks markets are too focused on the Fed and are not adequately pricing in earnings risk. He sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% in there's a recession, or...
2 Founder-Led Growth Stocks With Serious Long-Term Potential
Follow these founders to long-term gains.
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
The odds of the Fed cutting rates in the first half of 2023 are next to none - but there's one 'bright spot' in the market that's supporting stock prices
"The odds of Fed 'pivot' to lower rates in the first half of 2023 are now essentially zero," DataTrek said in a note. But it won't necessarily mean a headwind to stock prices, as markets are showing some more confidence in the Fed's policy action. The 10-year Treasury yield remains...
tipranks.com
These 3 Dow Jones Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is full of large-cap value plays that may be better able to make it through a rate-driven recession. Here are three great Dow components that Wall Street still has “Strong Buy” ratings on. In this piece, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look...
ValueWalk
Three Strategies For Investors Who Want To Follow The “Smart Money”
The latest data on hedge funds‘ second-quarter holdings came out in mid-August, but the analysis of those positions continues. According to 13F filings from some of the largest hedge funds, managers are shifting back toward growth stocks, although they remain more tilted toward value than has been typical over the last several years.
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time
The ARK Innovation ETF is loading up on these names. Should you do the same?
20 Investments That Are Recession-Proof
Here’s a look at some recession-proof options, as well as some ideas for what may outperform nearer to the end of the recession.
ValueWalk
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks For Bumpy Times
Not so fast! At least for now, Jerome Powell has dimmed investor hopes of a second half comeback for U.S. equities. The Fed Chairman’s surprisingly ‘hawkish’ Jackson Hole tone brought renewed volatility to a market that appeared to be coasting towards a summer revival. A tough reminder of the Fed’s indiscriminate influence on stock index movements, Friday’s plunge reinforced the value of the boring dividend company.
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Best Performing Equity Energy Funds
Investing in the energy sector could be lucrative, but it is not without risks. One can, however, reduce the risk by investing in a portfolio of energy companies through Equity Energy funds. Such funds invest in U.S. or non-U.S. energy and/or energy-related companies. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing Equity Energy funds.
teslarati.com
BYD shares tumble after Berkshire Hathaway divestment
BYD shares (HKSE: 1211.HK) on the Hong Kong stock exchange tumbled nearly 12 percent today after Berkshire Hathaway divested 1 million shares from the company. According to Fortune, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway has been invested in BYD since 2006 and has made roughly $7 billion in profit from an initial $232 million investment. While the relatively small decrease in ownership, down from 20.04 percent to 19.92 percent, may be pretty insignificant, this is the first time the investment firm has divested the company.
FinTech IPO Index Slides Despite Futu’s 20% Surge
For the FinTech IPO Index, it feels like the long weekend cannot come fast enough. The downturn continues, even as earnings are largely in the rearview mirror, even though headlines in the past several trading sessions have been sporadic. Overall, the index was down 3.5%, and the year-to-date decline now tops 40%. There were several double-digit percentage gainers — and several double-digit decliners too.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, adding to recent losses
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, adding to their recent losses as the Federal Reserve stays focused on raising interest rates to fight historically hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern. Around 70% of stocks in...
CNBC
Why cybersecurity stocks are beating the market
Demand for cybersecurity products and services is holding up, even as economic concerns are eating into other parts of the tech industry. Investors putting money into cyber-focused ETFs have lost less this year than they would have betting on the broader market. "Cybersecurity is not a discretionary line item," CrowdStrike...
2 Dirt Cheap Capital Markets Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
These value stocks can be an excellent addition for conservative investors.
Energy stocks are in a 'sweet spot' with no resolution to the energy crisis on the horizon, JPMorgan says
"With no resolution to the current energy crisis in sight, Energy sector remains in a particularly sweet spot," JPMorgan said. The sector has attractive valuations and strong fundamentals, the investment bank said in a Thursday note. The S&P 500 Energy Sector has been the top-performing group on the S&P 500...
