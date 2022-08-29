ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Computer Security#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mcafee Corp
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
tipranks.com

These 3 Dow Jones Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is full of large-cap value plays that may be better able to make it through a rate-driven recession. Here are three great Dow components that Wall Street still has “Strong Buy” ratings on. In this piece, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Three Strategies For Investors Who Want To Follow The “Smart Money”

The latest data on hedge funds‘ second-quarter holdings came out in mid-August, but the analysis of those positions continues. According to 13F filings from some of the largest hedge funds, managers are shifting back toward growth stocks, although they remain more tilted toward value than has been typical over the last several years.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks For Bumpy Times

Not so fast! At least for now, Jerome Powell has dimmed investor hopes of a second half comeback for U.S. equities. The Fed Chairman’s surprisingly ‘hawkish’ Jackson Hole tone brought renewed volatility to a market that appeared to be coasting towards a summer revival. A tough reminder of the Fed’s indiscriminate influence on stock index movements, Friday’s plunge reinforced the value of the boring dividend company.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

These Are The 10 Best Performing Equity Energy Funds

Investing in the energy sector could be lucrative, but it is not without risks. One can, however, reduce the risk by investing in a portfolio of energy companies through Equity Energy funds. Such funds invest in U.S. or non-U.S. energy and/or energy-related companies. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing Equity Energy funds.
MARKETS
teslarati.com

BYD shares tumble after Berkshire Hathaway divestment

BYD shares (HKSE: 1211.HK) on the Hong Kong stock exchange tumbled nearly 12 percent today after Berkshire Hathaway divested 1 million shares from the company. According to Fortune, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway has been invested in BYD since 2006 and has made roughly $7 billion in profit from an initial $232 million investment. While the relatively small decrease in ownership, down from 20.04 percent to 19.92 percent, may be pretty insignificant, this is the first time the investment firm has divested the company.
STOCKS
pymnts

FinTech IPO Index Slides Despite Futu’s 20% Surge

For the FinTech IPO Index, it feels like the long weekend cannot come fast enough. The downturn continues, even as earnings are largely in the rearview mirror, even though headlines in the past several trading sessions have been sporadic. Overall, the index was down 3.5%, and the year-to-date decline now tops 40%. There were several double-digit percentage gainers — and several double-digit decliners too.
STOCKS
CNBC

Why cybersecurity stocks are beating the market

Demand for cybersecurity products and services is holding up, even as economic concerns are eating into other parts of the tech industry. Investors putting money into cyber-focused ETFs have lost less this year than they would have betting on the broader market. "Cybersecurity is not a discretionary line item," CrowdStrike...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy