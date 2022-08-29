For the FinTech IPO Index, it feels like the long weekend cannot come fast enough. The downturn continues, even as earnings are largely in the rearview mirror, even though headlines in the past several trading sessions have been sporadic. Overall, the index was down 3.5%, and the year-to-date decline now tops 40%. There were several double-digit percentage gainers — and several double-digit decliners too.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO