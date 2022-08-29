Read full article on original website
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
No need to show ID when buying whipped cream in New York, senator clarifies
Good news, ice cream lovers: There’s no need to show ID when buying whipped cream in New York. Confusion spread across the state this week after stores in the Capitol Region posted signs announcing that customers needed to be 21 or older to buy whipped cream canisters. The stores cited a new state law that aims to make it harder for teenagers to use nitrous oxide — or “whippits” — to get high by putting age restrictions on whipped cream chargers.
New York State fair surpasses half million in total attendance with 4 days left
Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair on Thursday surpassed half a million total visitors in 2022. With Day 9′s attendance of 74,120, a total of 559,797 people have gone to the fair so far this year. This year easily exceeds last year’s extended fair through its...
Biden administration awards $64M for lithium-based battery development in NY
WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is announcing Friday $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and other sectors that will go to 21 regional partnerships. The winners were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s...
NY Cannabis Insider to host half-day conference in Syracuse on September 23
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. The upcoming industry half-day conference, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 23 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Rail Line. Tickets provide attendees with complimentary professional headshots, full access to several panel conversations, coffee, appetizers, and an abundance of networking time to connect with other cannabis industry professionals. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out.
Advocates urge Hochul to pass overdose prevention policies
Albany, N.Y. — Legislators and advocates for drug reform flanked the steps of the New York Capitol Wednesday, urging executive action from Gov. Kathy Hochul to establish centers that would provide a safe place to use drugs — a plea that comes as rates of overdose deaths continue to rise across the state and nation.
Democratic lawmakers call for legal services funding for Afghan refugees in NY
Albany, N.Y. — Democratic lawmakers are calling for the state to release an additional $3 million for legal services to assist more than 2,500 Afghan refugees who are in a legal limbo in New York as federal legislation around their immigration status stalls. New York received more than twice...
Justice Department settlement details Cuomo’s misuse of grants for Chamber staff
Albany, N.Y. — The state Environmental Facilities Corp. has agreed to pay a $500,000 settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle allegations that it repeatedly received payments from a clean water fund to pay for staffers that were working in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. The...
NY recovers $270,000 in unpaid wages for domestic worker
Albany, N.Y. — The New York state Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim, whose...
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
To reduce plastic waste, make producers responsible for it (Guest Opinion by Judith Enck)
Judith Enck is a former EPA regional administrator, the president of Beyond Plastics, and a visiting faculty member at Bennington College, in Vermont. Seen any plastic waste littering your favorite lakeshore, park or neighborhood lately? You’re not alone — largely because less than 6% of the plastic we produce is actually recycled.
Upstate NY wildfire grows to 270 acres; National Guard, Army added to response
A wildfire in Upstate New York has continued for nearly a week, prompting a large response from multiple local, state and federal agencies. The Times Union reports New York members of the U.S. Army and National Guard have been added to the response after a lightning strike sparked a fire Friday in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County. The blaze was originally estimated at 15 acres, but is now at 270 acres, the Ulster County Executive’s Office said Wednesday.
Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance
As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
Watch: No one can resist the ‘Wobble’ as state troopers, NYS Fair attendees dance together
While Nelly may have had the record crowd at his New York State Fair concert on Wednesday night, a slushie stand was “Where the Party At” as state troopers and fairgoers danced the night away. The tunes were pumping outside of Moose Joose Slush Works, located outside of...
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
Day 10 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — We have but four days left of this year’s New York State Fair. That’s four days to see bands like Dropkick Murphys, City Girls and Gin Blossoms FOR FREAKIN’ FREE!!!! That’s four days to eat food that we’ve never tried before, food we won’t be able to try until Aug. 23, 2023. That’s four more days to watch people watching other people while guzzling $4 PBRs.
‘This is awesome’: Watch a skydiver’s view as she parachutes into the NY State Fair
Hanna Albrecht dangled high above the New York State Fairgrounds from the harness of a parachute. She danced in the air around the formation of skydivers around her, then swooped in towards the crowd below, catching the ground expertly at a run. Albrecht was the last of a team of...
How Steve Wells’ strategy of ducking debates, interviews cost him expected win in House race
From the moment he launched his campaign, Steve Wells looked like a shoo-in to win the Republican primary election for Congress. He had all the money he needed, an experienced campaign team and the backing of local and national Republican leaders. He was running against an unknown political novice, Brandon...
Caesars Sportsbook Review: Is it legal and how to bet
Sports betting has been legal in New York since July 2019 when the first retail sportsbooks launched, although the online sector didn’t get up and running until much later in January 2022. Caesars were one of the first operators to launch out of the nine that were awarded licenses...
