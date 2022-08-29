ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

No need to show ID when buying whipped cream in New York, senator clarifies

Good news, ice cream lovers: There’s no need to show ID when buying whipped cream in New York. Confusion spread across the state this week after stores in the Capitol Region posted signs announcing that customers needed to be 21 or older to buy whipped cream canisters. The stores cited a new state law that aims to make it harder for teenagers to use nitrous oxide — or “whippits” — to get high by putting age restrictions on whipped cream chargers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider to host half-day conference in Syracuse on September 23

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. The upcoming industry half-day conference, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in Syracuse on Friday, Sept. 23 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Rail Line. Tickets provide attendees with complimentary professional headshots, full access to several panel conversations, coffee, appetizers, and an abundance of networking time to connect with other cannabis industry professionals. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Advocates urge Hochul to pass overdose prevention policies

Albany, N.Y. — Legislators and advocates for drug reform flanked the steps of the New York Capitol Wednesday, urging executive action from Gov. Kathy Hochul to establish centers that would provide a safe place to use drugs — a plea that comes as rates of overdose deaths continue to rise across the state and nation.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

NY recovers $270,000 in unpaid wages for domestic worker

Albany, N.Y. — The New York state Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim, whose...
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY wildfire grows to 270 acres; National Guard, Army added to response

A wildfire in Upstate New York has continued for nearly a week, prompting a large response from multiple local, state and federal agencies. The Times Union reports New York members of the U.S. Army and National Guard have been added to the response after a lightning strike sparked a fire Friday in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County. The blaze was originally estimated at 15 acres, but is now at 270 acres, the Ulster County Executive’s Office said Wednesday.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance

As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Day 10 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)

Geddes, N.Y. — We have but four days left of this year’s New York State Fair. That’s four days to see bands like Dropkick Murphys, City Girls and Gin Blossoms FOR FREAKIN’ FREE!!!! That’s four days to eat food that we’ve never tried before, food we won’t be able to try until Aug. 23, 2023. That’s four more days to watch people watching other people while guzzling $4 PBRs.
RESTAURANTS
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook Review: Is it legal and how to bet

Sports betting has been legal in New York since July 2019 when the first retail sportsbooks launched, although the online sector didn’t get up and running until much later in January 2022. Caesars were one of the first operators to launch out of the nine that were awarded licenses...
GAMBLING
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

