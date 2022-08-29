Read full article on original website
WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) - Wichita State University has been awarded more than $51 million to aid in the development of emerging smart manufacturing technologies. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Officials say the funding will bring together world-class expertise from academic institutions, industry players and the public sector to strengthen the southern Kansas regional economy. (Read more.)
Drought Conditions Trigger Emergency Assistance for Kansas Producers. UNDATED (Kansas Farmer) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says some Kansas counties now qualify for emergency haying, grazing and other assistance. Kansas Farmer magazine reports that a large portion of western Kansas continues to be classified as being in “exceptional” drought and it doesn’t seem to be easing up any time soon. In the last 60 days, even those areas that may have had near-normal rainfall couldn’t compete with the excessive heat, further drying out the region’s crops. That has resulted in two-thirds of the state suffering from severe, extreme or exceptional drought conditions for eight or more consecutive weeks. USDA’s Farm Service Agency says emergency assistance is available for farmers and ranchers with livestock , honey bees and farm-raised fish. For more information, contact a local USDA Service Center, or visit fsa.usda.gov/disaster.
Aging Lawyer Considering Retirement, but Rural Kansas Can't Find Enough Attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
