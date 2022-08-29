ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

One hospitalized after Labor Day shooting on Agnes St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized early Monday morning after a shooting on Agnes St., according to Corpus Christi Police Department officials. Officers with the CCPD were called to the 3000 block of Agnes St. right around 5 a.m. on Labor Day in reference to calls about a shooting in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Manatee seagrass washes ashore area beaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is something washing up along the Padre Island and Mustang Island Coastline this Labor Day weekend that had some people watching where they step. Beachgoers say the substance looked like small white pieces that appeared to be debris or even shredded plastic. However, the...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Ingleside ISD says clear backpack policy helps them 'feel a lot safer'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District continues to have a clear backpack policy, which they said is making it easier to detect threats. "When they are coming off the bus as teachers are welcoming them to the class that's when they are able to take a look," said Troy Mircovich, Superintendent of Ingleside ISD. "Even the principal has told us when he does his observations he's able to take a look through and it just makes everyone feel a lot safer."
INGLESIDE, TX
KIII 3News

City of Mathis under water boil notice

MATHIS, Texas — Residents in the City of Mathis are being advised to boil their water due to repairs that caused low water pressure and an interruption in service. The water line repairs have been completed, a social media post from the city said. City water services should be restored to all residents but until officials can test the water, they are asking folks there to boil water before consumption.
MATHIS, TX
KIII 3News

Meet Paxton: Veterans Memorial High School's new therapy dog

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD introduced their newest member of the Veterans Memorial High School counseling team and he has already proved to be a good boy!. Paxton is a black Goldendoodle and has been on the job for two weeks. His handler, Certified School Counselor Sarah Baumgartner, said Paxton is already making a difference on campus.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
