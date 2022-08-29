Read full article on original website
Veterans on Padre Island work to create an American Legion Post
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is said to be a good number of retired veterans who now live on Padre Island. So you might be surprised to learn there has never been a gathering place like a VFW or American Legion on Padre Island. A group of local veterans...
Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Middlecoff vs. Timbergate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from Round 2 of our Driving You Crazy semifinals!. Baldwin won over Texas as the bumpiest drive. Middlecoff vs. Timbergate. We begin with Timbergate near Staples. Do we need to say anything else? If you know, you know. This connector from...
Faces light up as the Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens with cheerful business owners ready to serve. The Trade Center is best known as the only place in town where you can get a haircut, furniture, and cucumber cup all in the same place. Business owners inside the facility...
Corpus Christi residents learning to conserve water through restrictions
Kings Crossing resident Tim Dowling is now watering his lawn once a week because of the restrictions. He said once the restrictions are lifted, he will go back to watering twice a week.
Corpus Christi city council candidates gather to rediscover the meaning of Labor Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Labor Day holiday used to mean the end of summer and the beginning of brand new school year. It was also the kick off for the political season. A slate of candidates tried to keep that tradition alive Monday outside of Corpus Christi's City Hall.
One hospitalized after Labor Day shooting on Agnes St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized early Monday morning after a shooting on Agnes St., according to Corpus Christi Police Department officials. Officers with the CCPD were called to the 3000 block of Agnes St. right around 5 a.m. on Labor Day in reference to calls about a shooting in the area.
KIII TV3
Rain chances trending down for Corpus Christi this week (Sep. 5-11)
We still have a marginal risk of flooding along the coast on Labor Day. Scattered storms this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
Manatee seagrass washes ashore area beaches
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is something washing up along the Padre Island and Mustang Island Coastline this Labor Day weekend that had some people watching where they step. Beachgoers say the substance looked like small white pieces that appeared to be debris or even shredded plastic. However, the...
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, authorities said the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
Flour Bluff teacher surprised with free LASIK eye surgery
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff teacher was surprised with a free LASIK eye surgery on Wednesday. Texas Eye Care launched a campaign to give the gift of better sight to a hero in the Coastal Bend. Kimberley Gadberry was nominated by her community and then drawn as...
KIII TV3
Sunday Forecast: Weekend washout continues in Corpus Christi
Labor Day Weekend continues to be rainy into Sunday and Monday. Best rain chances of the week fall on Sunday.
Powell gets life in prison for attempted capital murder of Corpus Christi police officer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Corpus Christi police officer in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison. Joshua Powell pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder in August of 2022. He was accused opening fire on police officers responding to a Corpus Christi disturbance call in August 2021.
Ingleside ISD says clear backpack policy helps them 'feel a lot safer'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District continues to have a clear backpack policy, which they said is making it easier to detect threats. "When they are coming off the bus as teachers are welcoming them to the class that's when they are able to take a look," said Troy Mircovich, Superintendent of Ingleside ISD. "Even the principal has told us when he does his observations he's able to take a look through and it just makes everyone feel a lot safer."
Drivers adjust to new extended school zone near Mary Carroll HS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are now having to get used to that extended school zone along Saratoga Boulevard, which now takes into account the possible foot traffic around the new Mary Carroll High School. The Texas Department of Transportation combined five school zones along Saratoga Boulevard into one...
Corpus Christi City Council to vote for North Beach proposal plans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council knows it has a big task on it's hands, that task being to turn North Beach into a tourist mecca. At their Tuesday meeting, members will be voting on a number of proposals to fix the drainage, add lifeguards and even restrooms.
Driscoll Children's Hospital School Program: Where a kid can be a kid
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School is in session and in full swing for all Texas Schools, even patients over at Driscoll Children's Hospital. Known as the "One room school house" children at DCH can be kids while keeping up with their studies, like everyone else. "Not one of them...
City of Corpus Christi looking to increase service fees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A slew of rate increases for City services could come from your pocket book. Everything from ambulance fees, to hiking the rent price at the Corpus Christi Marina. Also seeing an increase, is city construction fees, some seeing an increase of 10%. One of the...
City of Mathis under water boil notice
MATHIS, Texas — Residents in the City of Mathis are being advised to boil their water due to repairs that caused low water pressure and an interruption in service. The water line repairs have been completed, a social media post from the city said. City water services should be restored to all residents but until officials can test the water, they are asking folks there to boil water before consumption.
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
Meet Paxton: Veterans Memorial High School's new therapy dog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD introduced their newest member of the Veterans Memorial High School counseling team and he has already proved to be a good boy!. Paxton is a black Goldendoodle and has been on the job for two weeks. His handler, Certified School Counselor Sarah Baumgartner, said Paxton is already making a difference on campus.
