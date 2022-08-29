Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Tigers Ready to ‘Put Country On Notice,’ Beginning With Georgia Tech
Season-openers tend to come with a lot of unknowns. For No. 4 Clemson's season-opening matchup against Georgia Tech, the Tigers know coming in to possibly expect the unexpected, as there has been a lot of turnover on not only the Yellow Jackets roster but also the coaching staff. "We're really...
Wichita Eagle
Can Georgia Continue their Dominance against Bo Nix?
The Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix, are far from strangers at this point. Prior to transferring to the Ducks, Nix spent three seasons with the Auburn Tigers serving as the team's starting quarterback for all three seasons. With Auburn and Georgia being annual cross-division-rivals, Nix and the Bulldogs got to know each other rather quickly.
Comments / 0