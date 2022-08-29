Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
The 19 players already AXED from the LIV Golf Tour
Out with the old and in with the new. LIV Golf has now axed 19 players in total since its first tournament at Centurion Club. LIV Golf today welcomed six debutants to its fourth tournament of the season in Boston this week, none bigger than World No.2 and Open champion Cameron Smith.
Golf Digest
Bubba Watson still hopes he’s welcome at the Masters. If not, ‘I don’t want to be there anyway’
BOLTON, MASS. — LIV Golf recruit Bubba Watson says he has accepted the risk of a Masters ban by Augusta National despite being a two-time winner of the green jacket. The left-handed Watson was unveiled more than a month ago as one of several major champions to have joined the Saudi-backed rival league, although he still hasn’t competed while nursing an injury and is only a non-playing captain. In that time, Watson said he’d had a tough conversation with his children about the uncertainty of playing in golf’s four majors. The likelihood is Watson will be free to play the Masters as a past champion (2012, 2014) but that isn’t guaranteed.
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
golfmagic.com
"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Harold Varner III Certainly Didn’t Hold Back on Why He Left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf
Harold Varner III was more candid than most on why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. The post Harold Varner III Certainly Didn’t Hold Back on Why He Left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Watson Sounds Off On Augusta: Golf World Reacts
Earlier this summer, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson made the decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. His decision to leave the PGA Tour could impact his status in the major tournaments next season. As of right now, Augusta National will allow past champions to compete.
Full circle at Shoal Creek: An untold story of one man’s convictions changing racial inclusion at 1990 PGA Championship and golf as a whole
Pat Rielly was never afraid to stand up for the little guy. In 1953, the 6-foot-tall junior reserve forward on the Sharon (Pennsylvania) High basketball team was on his way to play in the state regional finals in Pittsburgh when the team stopped for dinner in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, a borough north of Pittsburgh in the heart of coal and iron country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Morgan Pressel doesn't know if LPGA "could survive" PGA Tour struggles
Major champion Morgan Pressel expressed concern over the LPGA Tour's ability to deal with a LIV Golf-sized tide that could come towards them. Pressel, 34, spoke with Stacey Lewis in Ohio where they both addressed the issues that the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour faces with the financial power of the Saudi-backed series which has split the men's game down the middle.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf terms: What is a barky or barkie in golf, and what does it mean to get one?
If you've ever been out on the golf course or watched golf on TV, someone has no doubt used the term "barky" to describe something happening on the golf course. However, for a new golfer or golf fan, they might not know what it means to get a barky on the golf course.
Golf.com
‘They don’t count’: What Davis Love III thinks LIV Golf is missing
The LIV Golf League is off and running. Three tournaments have already been contested, and the fourth is set to be played this weekend in Boston. What was once an abstract idea is now a full-fledged operation. Through three events, fans and players alike have seen what the upstart league...
Photos: 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston at The International
BOLTON, Mass. — The LIV Golf Series is outside Boston this week at The International. The field has several additions since the breakaway league last teed it up at Trump Bedminster, adding world No. 2 Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Triangle, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roundup: Serena Williams Pulls an Upset; Ana de Armas Confused By 'Blonde' NC-17 Rating; Bills Find a Punter
Serena Williams pulled a big upset at the U.S. Open, Ana de Armas confused by NC-17 rating for "Blonde", the Bills found a punter and more in the Roundup.
NFL・
Nick Kyrgios complains of marijuana smell during US Open second round win
Nick Kyrgios was left frustrated by the smell of marijuana coming from the stands in his second round win at the US Open on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup: Captain Trevor Immelman discusses impact of LIV Golf on International team
The 2022 Presidents Cup is quickly approaching as both the United States and International teams will round out their respective squads with the announcement of captains' selections next week before competing at Quail Hollow Club Sept. 22-25. While Davis Love III and the U.S. side has been thrown a single off-speed pitch -- Will Zalatoris' back injury not allowing him to play -- International captain Trevor Immelman has faced nothing except a heavy dose of curveballs.
Jeanie Buss Claims Russell Westbrook Was Lakers Best Player Last Season, Quickly Walks It Back
Jeanie Buss claimed Russell Westbrook was the Lakers' best player last season. She quickly backtracked.
Listen: Reflections on Rory McIlroy's Comeback Win at Tour Championship (And His Bizarre 2022 Season)
Rory McIlroy's win over Scottie Scheffler was impressive, and in this episode the hosts take a closer look at McIlroy's wild ride this season.
Here's the New FS1 Daily Lineup
Taking a look at all of Fox Sports' new and revamped studio shows for the fall.
Roundup: Russell Wilson Gets Huge New Contract; 'The Rings of Power' Premiere Recap; Donovan Mitchell Traded
Russell Wilson got a monster new extension, "The Rings of Power" premiere recap, Donovan Mitchell traded to the Cavs and more in the Roundup.
NFL・
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Davis Love III discusses LIV Golf, Greg Norman
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 3