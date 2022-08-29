Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Focus is on football opener, but Montana Grizzlies on steady course toward next high-impact facilities project
BILLINGS — In the here and now, the Montana football team has Big Sky Conference championship and national title aspirations. All eyes are on game week, finally, with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, visiting Missoula on Saturday as the season-opening sacrificial lamb. That’s all well and good. But on...
406mtsports.com
Butte football heads to Great Falls for matchup against the Bison
The Butte Bulldogs make their first road trip on Friday as they take on the Great Falls Bison at Memorial Stadium. Butte goes into Friday night's contest after opening their season with a come-from-behind 36-28 win over Billings Senior. Jace Stenson helped rally the Bulldogs after a 14-2 deficit with...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central returns to Bob Green Field to take on Browning
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosts the Browning Indians in their second home game of the season, the first at Bob Green Field, on Friday night. The Maroons fell to Polson at Naranche Field last Friday, 49-14. The game was moved earlier in the week due to a blown transformer from earlier in the summer and the lights were not fully functional at Alumni Stadium. The lights will be ready to go on Friday, along with the new scoreboard screen at Bob Green Field.
406mtsports.com
Carroll safety and Butte native Thomas McGree expecting 'a good atmosphere and a lot of fun' Saturday against Montana Tech
HELENA — To bleed Carroll College purple and gold in Butte is uncommon, but the McGrees have done it for years. This Saturday, when the Saints visit Bob Green Field and face Montana Tech in the Orediggers’ annual Copper Game, the family won’t have far to travel to watch their son – Thomas – play safety.
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads stall Glacier Range Riders for fourth straight win
MISSOULA — Rock-solid relief pitching and Cameron Thompson's two-run home run helped the Missoula PaddleHeads stretch their winning streak to four games Thursday night. Zootown's pro baseball team jumped on the Glacier Range Riders early and cruised to an 8-3 victory at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Austen Seidel got the win, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks in five innings of work.
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech women's cross country ready for 2022
BUTTE — The Orediggers finished in the final NAIA Top 25 Poll and Becca Richtman placed fourth overall individually, just 8.3 seconds away from a national championship. Richtman was named NAIA Track & Field Athlete of the Year, which is a great representation for the school. Looking back at the 2021 campaign, talk about the performance of the team and individual performances by your runners.
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital soccer sweeps Butte in Thursday action
BUTTE - The Helena Capital soccer program traveled to Butte on Thursday afternoon for a varsity doubleheader at the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Complex. The boys’ teams started the action, as the Bruins scored three times in an early 2:31 span and blanked the Bulldogs, 10-0. Gunnar Shumate scored...
406mtsports.com
Hellgate's Colescott, Sentinel's Bradford post fastest times in Missoula Coaches Invitational
MISSOULA — With temperatures hovering in the low 90s, area cross country athletes kick-started their season with a unique event at Missoula County Big Sky Park. Thursday's Missoula Coaches Invitational featured four races where runners competed head-to-head with athletes in their own class. It provided a good measuring stick for big meets ahead, including the Kalispell Flathead Invitational next Friday at Rebecca Farms.
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech, Carroll volleyball teams ranked in NAIA coaches' top-25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA released the first edition of the 2022 Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll on Wednesday. No. 14 Montana Tech and No. 20 Carroll College were the only two Frontier Conference schools to appear on the list. Providence, after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll, dropped out of the top-25 following a 1-6 start to the season.
406mtsports.com
Looking ahead to every Class AA football game in Week 2
The second and final week of nonconference play is here for Class AA football and there are some intriguing matchups across the state. Two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel will travel to Bozeman to take on the last program besides the Spartans to win a state championship, which was the Hawks in 2019.
406mtsports.com
Helena's Marcus Welnel to wear No. 37 legacy jersey for Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — The mystery is over. Senior linebacker Marcus Welnel of Helena will wear the No. 37 legacy jersey for the Montana football team this season. The announcement was made Thursday in a video from the UM athletic department that appears on Twitter. Welnel received the legacy jersey from...
406mtsports.com
Missoula masher Jayson Newman shattering Pioneer League hitting records
MISSOULA — He is undoubtedly the most prolific player the Pioneer League has ever seen. Certainly he's made the greatest impact of anyone since the baseball league went independent last year. Calling him the greatest of all time would be a stretch since he'd be up against the likes of former Missoula Osprey Paul Goldschmidt and Billings Mustang George Brett among others, but nobody can touch Jayson Newman's numbers.
montanasports.com
'I'm just blessed': Lucas Johnson ready to lead Montana Grizzlies in final college football run
MISSOULA — When reminded that this fall will be his seventh year playing college football, one thought creeps into Lucas Johnson's mind. "That I'm old," he said with a laugh. "But you know, it's fun." Jokes aside, Johnson's gratefulness to continue his career is ever present. "There's nothing else...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer
BOZEMAN: Goals – Ursula Vlases 2; Lauren Barckholtz 2; Sidney Kirsch 1; Maya Bossenbrook 1. Assists – Ellison Merkel 2; Lucy Al-Chokhachy 2; Grace Thum 1; Macey Primrose 1. Saves – . BILLINGS SENIOR: Did not score. MISSOULA HELLGATE 7, KALISPELL GLACIER 4. KALISPELL GLACIER: Stats not...
montanasports.com
Great Falls High's Rafe Longin and coach Coda Tchida reflect on Friday's historic win
GREAT FALLS — The last time the Great Falls High football team won at Vigilante Stadium in Helena was 2008. That streak was broken Friday, August 6 when the Bison came from behind in the second half to defeat the Helena High Bengals 30-27. For first year head coach Coda Tchida, it was his first game at the helm of the Great Falls High program and what a test it was.
406mtsports.com
Butte boys soccer gets rare win in Helena; Bengal girls keep cruising
With the way that the Helena boys soccer team was going along in the first half, a late goal disallowed for offsides didn't seem to matter. The Bengals were already in front 3-1, so missing out on the chance to go ahead 4-1 seemed like an opportunity that would come around again.
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads use grand slam to sink Glacier Range Riders
MISSOULA — McClain O'Connor's seventh-inning grand slam gave the Missoula PaddleHeads the power surge they needed in a comeback win over the Glacier Range Riders late Tuesday night. Zootown's pro baseball team went from being locked in a tie to four in front with that one swing of the...
406mtsports.com
Billings West's Bella Johnson, Butte's Jack Prigge are medalists at Belgrade Invitational
BELGRADE — Bella Johnson earned a nine-stroke victory, helping the Billings West girls to a team title Tuesday at the two-day Belgrade Invitational. Paced by Tye Boone’s tie for fourth place, Billings Skyview’s boys finished in first by one stroke over Bozeman and two strokes better than Helena Capital. Butte’s Jack Prigge shot a two-round total of 142 to win boys medalist honors.
Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana
Three high-profile faculty whose work include a focus on Native American fields have left the University of Montana for larger research institutions. Last month, the University of Washington announced that Monte Mills had joined the campus as a member of the law faculty and would lead its Native American Law Center. Mills, whose focus includes […] The post Three high profile faculty with Native American expertise depart University of Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
