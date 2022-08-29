ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Major sea-level rise caused by melting of Greenland ice cap is ‘now inevitable’

By Damian Carrington Environment editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13N0NR_0hZfIbZP00
Meltwater flows from the ice sheet into the Baffin Bay near Pituffik in northern Greenland.

Major sea-level rise from the melting of the Greenland ice cap is now inevitable, scientists have found, even if the fossil fuel burning that is driving the climate crisis were to end overnight.

The research shows the global heating to date will cause an absolute minimum sea-level rise of 27cm (10.6in) from Greenland alone as 110tn tonnes of ice melt. With continued carbon emissions, the melting of other ice caps and thermal expansion of the ocean, a multi-metre sea-level rise appears likely.

Billions of people live in coastal regions, making flooding due to rising sea levels one of the greatest long-term impacts of the climate crisis. If Greenland’s record melt year of 2012 becomes a routine occurrence later this century, as is possible, then the ice cap will deliver a “staggering” 78cm of sea-level rise, the scientists said.

Previous studies have used computer models of ice cap behaviour to estimate future losses, but the physical processes are complex and this leads to significant uncertainties in the results.

In contrast, the study published in the journal Nature Climate Change used satellite measurements of ice losses from Greenland and the shape of the ice cap from 2000-19. This data enabled the scientists to calculate how far global heating to date has pushed the ice sheet from an equilibrium where snowfall matches the ice lost. This allowed the calculation of how much more ice must be lost in order to regain stability.

“It is a very conservative rock-bottom minimum,” said Prof Jason Box from the National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (Geus), who led the research. “Realistically, we will see this figure more than double within this century.”

The 27cm estimate is a minimum because it only accounts for global heating so far and because some ways in which glacier ice is lost at the margins of the ice sheet are not included.

The advantage of this study is that it provides a solid estimate of inevitable sea-level rise but the method used does not give a timescale over which the ice will be lost. Nonetheless, based on scientists’ overall understanding of how sheets such as Greenland lose ice into the ocean, the researchers said most of the rise would occur relatively soon. In 2021, other scientists warned that a significant part of the Greenland ice sheet was on the brink of a tipping point.

“The minimum of 27cm is the sea-level rise deficit that we have accrued to date and it’s going to get paid out, no matter what we do going forward,” said Dr William Colgan, also at Geus. “Whether it’s coming in 100 years or 150 years, it’s coming. And the sea-level rise we are committed to is growing at present, because of the climate trajectory we’re on.”

Colgan said: “If [2012] becomes a normal year, then the committed loss grows to 78cm, which is staggering, and the fact that we’re already flickering into that range [of ice loss] is shocking. But the difference between 78cm and 27cm highlights the [difference] that can be made through implementing the Paris agreement. There is still a lot of room to minimise the damage.”

Mountain glaciers in the Himalayas and the Alps are already on course to lose a third and half of their ice respectively, while the west Antarctic ice sheet is also thought by some scientists to be past the point at which major losses are inevitable. Warming oceans also expand, adding to sea-level rise.

“There is growing support in the scientific literature for multi-metre levels of rise within the next 100 to 200 years,” said Colgan. A collapse of the colossal east Antarctic ice sheet, which would lead to a 52-metre rise in sea levels if it all melted, could be averted if rapid climate action is taken.

Prof Gail Whiteman, at the University of Exeter, who was not part of the study team, said: “The results of this new study are hard to ignore for all business leaders and politicians concerned about the future of humanity. It is bad news for the nearly 600 million people that live in coastal zones worldwide. As sea levels rise, they will be increasingly vulnerable, and it threatens approximately $1tn of global wealth.” She said political leaders must rapidly scale up funding for climate adaptation and damage.

Comments / 467

Doug
4d ago

Greenies are stupid. They go around believing everything that they’re told without doing any research for themselves. Just like this article BS

Reply(106)
80
Ron in florida
3d ago

I've said this before. I was raised in Tampa Bay. there's a huge limestone rock jutting out of the water. the tides go up and down . I am 67 years old now and this rock is exactly as it was when I was a kid. this article is pure BS!

Reply(19)
38
BobDirtTexas
3d ago

It will take over 20,000 years to melt ice 2 to 3 miles think at Antarctica and Greenland but Joe Biden an Democrats will tell you 10 20 years they lied

Reply(4)
17
Related
The Guardian

Night Dances review – ecstasy on the dancefloor

Sweat pools, hands rise in the air, buttocks twerk like there’s no tomorrow. It’s late at night and people are dancing, each lost in a world of their own. Emma Martin’s Night Dances, first seen in Dublin in 2021, is about the ecstasy of moving on a dancefloor that time forgot.
MUSIC
The Independent

New warning that collapse of Antarctica ‘sleeping giant’ could raise sea level more than 16ft

The collapse of Antarctica’s “sleeping giant” could cause planetary-scale change in the coming centuries, according to a new warning from scientists. If the climate crisis continues on its current trajectory, then melting of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) alone could contribute around 3-10 feet (1-3metres) of sea-level rise by 2300, and 7-16.4ft (2-5m) by 2500. The research, by an international team of scientists, was published on Wednesday in the academic journal Nature.The team points out that this potentially catastrophic outcome of global heating could be avoided if the world meets the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Nearly...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cap#Greenland Ice Sheet#Nature Climate Change
Phys.org

Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Arctic lakes are vanishing in surprise climate finding

The Arctic is no stranger to loss. As the region warms nearly four times faster than the rest of the world, glaciers collapse, wildlife suffers and habitats continue to disappear at a record pace. Now, a new threat has become apparent: Arctic lakes are drying up, according to research published...
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

It’s Happened Before: Paleoclimate Study Shows Warming Oceans Could Lead to a Spike in Seabed Methane Emissions

The slowdown of a key ocean current could release methane that is frozen in layers of organic seabed sediments along some of the world’s coastlines, a new study shows. Cold temperatures and high pressure on sea floors currently sequester about one-sixth of the world’s methane, a potent but short-lived greenhouse gas, in an ice-like form called methane hydrate, or clathrates. Sudden thawing of those clathrates could result in a surge of methane emissions that would spike the planet’s fever. The new research, published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows that some of the shallower layers in the Atlantic Ocean could be more vulnerable than previously thought to warming that could release that methane, and that such events have happened in the distant past.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
Vice

A Medieval Map Has Revealed the Location of a Lost ‘Atlantis,’ Study Says

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For centuries, rumors have circulated about an ancient kingdom called Cantre’r Gwaelod that once existed in Wales’ Cardigan Bay, before it sank beneath the waves to become the basis for a legendary “Welsh Atlantis.”
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

424K+
Followers
97K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy