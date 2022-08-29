Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-85N causes backup near mile marker 54
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Caroling Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says a crash is causing delays on I-85 northbound near mile marker 54. According to SCDOT, the two left lanes are closed as of 6:32 p.m.
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in Greenville County crash identified by coroner
The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a driver killed in a morning crash. Logan Stenersen, 28, of Taylors, died at the scene of the crash, according to Shelton England, with the coroner's office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
thejournalonline.com
Extinquish car fire – Rehobeth School Road
Piedmont firefighters work to extinguish a car fire Monday night. The driver was traveling on Rehobeth School Road when the car caught fire. No one was injured. It happened near Old Pelzer Road.
WYFF4.com
Crashes along I-85 Thursday block traffic for hours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:00 p.m. update:The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the 2 left lanes on Interstate 85 North at Exit 54 (Pelham Road) remain closed. SCDOT said congestion continues between Exit 51A-South Carolina 146-Woodruff Road-Greenville and Exit 54-Pelham Road-Greenville. The average speed is 17 mph. Traffic is backed up for 3 miles.
Man accused of killing man in Abbeville Co.
A man is accused of killing another man on Monday in Abbeville County.
Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co identified, homicide investigation underway
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office. Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating. Puckett confirms that the […]
wspa.com
Motorcyclist dies in early-morning crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning following a crash in Greenville County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Trooper Nick Pye said the single-vehicle collision happened on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive around 1:15 a.m. Trooper Pye said the driver of a...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Dog abandoned on Greenville County road
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
thejournalonline.com
Fleeing driver causes crash – River Road
Anderson County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Old River Road and Osteen Hill Road Sunday afternoon but the suspect had other intentions. The driver sped off. He eventually crashed into another vehicle at River Road and Langston Road. The driver was taken to the hospital as was the driver of the other vehicle. Powdersville firefighters, Medshore, a QRV, and SCHP responded.
WYFF4.com
Man killed in fight called 'victim of traumatic death' by Abbeville County coroner
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after a fight with another man, according to an Upstate coroner. Abbeville County Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn said in a release that his office was called at about 9:30 p.m. to a home on Lusk Drive for what he called "a traumatic death."
Suspect in Spartanburg Co. armed robbery arrested after chase, crash
A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County was arrested a short time later following a chase and crash.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: High speed chase ends in crash in Union County
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said a high-speed chase involving a suspect and Union County deputies ended in a crash Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Neal Shoals Road near Fairview Church Circle. Troopers said injuries were reported but we do not...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after vehicle stolen, baby kidnapped in Greenville Co.
One person was arrested after deputies said they stole a vehicle and kidnapped a toddler Tuesday morning in Greenville County.
SWAT responds to Anderson Co. home after shots fired
SWAT responded to an Anderson County home Wednesday morning after shots were fired.
wfxg.com
Identity released in investigation after body found in McCormick County
CLARKS HILL, SC (WFXG) - An investigation is underway in McCormick County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning. The body has been identified as 24 year old Thomas Arthur Berry from Grovetown, GA. According to the McCormick County Coroner Faye Leverette Puckett, the body was discovered in a car...
Law enforcement using checkpoints, traffic stops ahead of holiday weekend
As the so-called '100 Deadly Days of Summer' draw to a close, law enforcement agencies across both Carolinas are increasing their presence on the roads.
