Anderson County, SC

One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
Driver killed in Greenville County crash identified by coroner

The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a driver killed in a morning crash. Logan Stenersen, 28, of Taylors, died at the scene of the crash, according to Shelton England, with the coroner's office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Extinquish car fire – Rehobeth School Road

Piedmont firefighters work to extinguish a car fire Monday night. The driver was traveling on Rehobeth School Road when the car caught fire. No one was injured. It happened near Old Pelzer Road.
PIEDMONT, SC
Crashes along I-85 Thursday block traffic for hours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:00 p.m. update:The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the 2 left lanes on Interstate 85 North at Exit 54 (Pelham Road) remain closed. SCDOT said congestion continues between Exit 51A-South Carolina 146-Woodruff Road-Greenville and Exit 54-Pelham Road-Greenville. The average speed is 17 mph. Traffic is backed up for 3 miles.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co identified, homicide investigation underway

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office. Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating. Puckett confirms that the […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
Motorcyclist dies in early-morning crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning following a crash in Greenville County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Trooper Nick Pye said the single-vehicle collision happened on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive around 1:15 a.m. Trooper Pye said the driver of a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WATCH: Dog abandoned on Greenville County road

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Suspect charged in Anderson County shots fired call

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that deputies say fired shots near Cheddar Road on Wednesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Pitts is accused of firing shots in the Belton area today. He reportedly went back to his home on Cheddar Lane - prompting SWAT to negotiate with him.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Fleeing driver causes crash – River Road

Anderson County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Old River Road and Osteen Hill Road Sunday afternoon but the suspect had other intentions. The driver sped off. He eventually crashed into another vehicle at River Road and Langston Road. The driver was taken to the hospital as was the driver of the other vehicle. Powdersville firefighters, Medshore, a QRV, and SCHP responded.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Dispatch: High speed chase ends in crash in Union County

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said a high-speed chase involving a suspect and Union County deputies ended in a crash Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Neal Shoals Road near Fairview Church Circle. Troopers said injuries were reported but we do not...
UNION COUNTY, SC
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

