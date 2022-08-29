Today is the first day back to school for Baltimore City and County schools. However, just as soon as your kids arrive at their school, they could be on their way back home.

According to the http://www.baltimorecityschools.com website over 15 schools will close at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. depending on their school start time due to lack of air conditioning.

There is also a bus shortage in the city and county as well., which left a lot of bus riders needed to carpool, walk or find another means of transportation to get to their first day of school. Keep in mind as long as your child is fed while in school that counts as a full day of school rendered; this also allots for no make up days to be included.

To find out which schools are releasing early click the link below.

https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/ac

The post Baltimore Schools Early Closure On First Two Days appeared first on 92 Q .