Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Schools Early Closure On First Two Days

By kingkelson
 4 days ago

Today is the first day back to school for Baltimore City and County schools. However, just as soon as your kids arrive at their school, they could be on their way back home.

According to the http://www.baltimorecityschools.com website over 15 schools will close at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. depending on their school start time due to lack of air conditioning.

There is also a bus shortage in the city and county as well., which left a lot of bus riders needed to carpool, walk or find another means of transportation to get to their first day of school. Keep in mind as long as your child is fed while in school that counts as a full day of school rendered; this also allots for no make up days to be included.

To find out which schools are releasing early click the link below.

https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/ac

moon msp
4d ago

this is ridiculous whatever happened to the cash for the city schools from the lottery and casinos?we were misinformed apparently from bmore city.another straw to break the 🐫 back.

fox5dc.com

Students ride to school on floor of school bus

Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

​​98-Year-Old Gwendolyn Johnson Honored by MLA Community Activist Served on Board for 51 Years

With a big smile on her face, 98-year-old Gwendolyn Johnson talked about her longevity while also sharing a conversation she had with her grandchildren. “I feel fine,” said Johnson. “I can’t walk, but I don’t complain because I’ve got two legs. I asked the good Lord if I could live to be 100. One of my grandchildren said, ‘You aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The good Lord isn’t going to let you come up there yet because you are going to be running around trying to boss his angels.’”
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Health Department investigating 'Best of Baltimore' event left people sick

The Maryland Health Department is investigating after several people got sick at a "Best of Baltimore" event. The event was on Aug. 18, and organizers said they reached out to the health department after hearing several people got sick. The health department sent a survey to people who attended to try to figure out what made them sick.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Lack of Air Conditioning in Schools Threaten Education

Another day of high heat in the forecast means another day where at least a dozen schools in Baltimore City will let students out early because of the lack of air conditioning. This not only means parents and guardians are forced to find child care but students are missing out on classroom instruction. Life long resident Pastor PM Smith joins the morning show live to weigh in on the discussion. He claims there are three things citizens desire and deserve: public safety, economic opportunity and educational elevation. Baltimore City Schools prevent many from achieving this because there is, "a lot of talk but no performance," says Pastor PM Smith. He goes on to question the amount of money that's been devoted to the school system to solve the various problems, like the lack of air conditioning. "They get an F because they have no air in August, which is now. They have no heat in January, which will be then, and this has been carrying on for [nearly] 30 years," says Smith. The reality is, according to Pastor PM Smith, nobody is holding any Baltimore City Schools officials accountable.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

What's Up? This Weekend 9/1

September 1-5th; Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium. Excitement is just around the corner! The 141st Maryland State Fair, open for three long weekends this summer: Aug. 25-28; Sept. 1-5; and, Sept. 8-11. The Maryland State Fair is a fun and educational destination sure to captivate visitors of all ages. The Maryland State Fair is complete with daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, live Thoroughbred horse racing, fair treats and farm fresh foods, the U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, The Birthing Center, a museum, and more. No other event provides so much food, fun, family entertainment, and education for so little. For details, schedules, and ticket prices, go to: www.marylandstatefair.com.
EASTON, MD
fox29.com

Firefighters send off fallen crew member’s stepdaughter to first day of school

Baltimore firefighters stepped in and gave a little girl a special send-off for her first day of school after her stepfather died in the line of duty last January. Crews lined up outside Trinity Lutheran Christian School Monday for the young girl named Mila. The Baltimore Firefighters Union Twitter account showed Mila holding a bouquet of flowers and high-fiving firefighters are she entered the building.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

No Baltimore County trash, recycling or yard materials collection on Labor Day; drop-off centers closed

TOWSON, MD – On Monday, September 5, trash, single stream recyclables, and yard materials will not be collected in Baltimore County and all drop-off centers will be closed. Residents are reminded that this holiday will follow the County’s new “slide” schedule for make-up collection days. All trash, recycling and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after Monday, September 5, will shift and occur one day later that week:
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Annabel Lee Tavern in Canton hits the market

Annabel Lee, Baltimore's Edgar Allan Poe-themed tavern, is for sale. The Canton bar and restaurant's days may be numbered, according to a recent Facebook post, but it will stay open as it searches for a buyer. "As the fall approaches and the season of Poe commences — this will likely...
BALTIMORE, MD
