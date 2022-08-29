Read full article on original website
Andover Townsman
Leigh vows close 'revolving door' at Middleton jail
As a clinical social worker, Virginia Leigh has spent years working with individuals struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues whose lives often become tangled up in the state’s complex criminal justice system. Her work has taken her into county jails and state prisons and convinced her that...
everettleader.com
Carlo DeMaria Attempted To Assault Me When I was 17
Did you know that Mayor Carlo DeMaria attempted to assault a 17-year-old boy nearly nineteen years ago? True story. This tale begins in 2003 when the author was working as a gas station attendant for Energy North Stores at 2 Shirley Street in Winthrop,. Massachusetts. Mr. DeMaria was a tenant...
Appeals court vacates compassionate release for Alfred Trenkler, man convicted in 1991 bombing that killed Boston police officer
A federal appeals court has vacated a 2021 ruling that granted Alfred W. Trenkler compassionate release, which would have ended his life sentence conviction for building a bomb that killed Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley and maimed another. The 2021 ruling, which was issued by U.S. District Judge William E....
Tensions, accusations of racism erupt during Boston City Council meeting
Tensions boiling over on Wednesday inside and outside the Boston City Council chamber. The serious concerns raised suggesting the Boston City Council is racially divided. And it all came to a head during debate over the handling of sex assault allegations against one of their own. “I walked into this...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: Alcohol licenses
This notice is scheduled to run in the Sept. 7 print edition. Residents of the Town of Ipswich please note the Select Board will conduct two public hearings on Monday, September 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM to hear testimony on applications for the transfer of licenses first for the all alcohol on premise liquor license for Ithaki located at 25 Hammett Street and second for the transfer of the off premise wine and malt liquor license for Richdale Superette located at 44 Market Street.
Lawrence police captain placed on administrative leave
LAWRENCE, Mass. — According to a police source, veteran Lawrence Police Captain Maurice Aguiler was escorted out of Lawrence Police Headquarters after surrendering his badge, gun, cruiser and other city property on Wednesday. He was placed on administrative leave. A source tells Boston 25 News the disciplinary action was...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: 236 High St., 30 and 34 Town Farm Road
Residential A Zoning District. decks instead of patios for units 2 and 4. Residential A Zoning District. public health and social distancing.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: Road crack sealing
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) DEPARTMENT. The Town of Ipswich, Department of Public Works, invites Sealed Bids for the contract:. VARIOUS ROADS CRACK SEALING in accordance with the documents prepared by the. Town of Ipswich. This project is being Electronically Bid (E-Bid). All bids shall be prepared and. submitted online at...
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
msn.com
A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing
More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Man accused of pulling knife on a mail carrier in Swampscott speaks out
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing charges for allegedly pulling a knife on a postal worker said he was trying to defend his friend, after a dispute over packages in Swampscott turned ugly. Michael Hernandez Feliciano, 22, of Lynn, said he was trying to protect the friend when he...
Officials issue warning after coyotes maul man, dogs in Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts community are warning pet owners to be aware after several coyote attacks. The Cohasset Police Department told WFXT that two coyote attacks injured a man and several dogs, killing one of them. In the first incident, police told WFXT that two dogs...
WGME
Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
NECN
Allston Christmas Is Here as Thousands of College Students Return to Boston
Thursday is the biggest moving day of the year for the City of Boston, as college students move into apartments in droves ahead of a new semester. Sept. 1 is also known as "Allston Christmas." While Thursday may be considered a holiday by dumpster divers, it can be a major...
WBUR
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
WCVB
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
Small dog attacked by coyote in Dedham
DEDHAM, Mass. — A small Dedham dog is shaken up after a scary encounter with a coyote over the weekend. Shaggy was out in his front yard just before 5:00 p.m., “doing his business,” while his owner was standing on the front porch, according to Dedham Police.
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
