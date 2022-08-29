ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, MA

Andover Townsman

Leigh vows close 'revolving door' at Middleton jail

As a clinical social worker, Virginia Leigh has spent years working with individuals struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues whose lives often become tangled up in the state’s complex criminal justice system. Her work has taken her into county jails and state prisons and convinced her that...
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
everettleader.com

Carlo DeMaria Attempted To Assault Me When I was 17

Did you know that Mayor Carlo DeMaria attempted to assault a 17-year-old boy nearly nineteen years ago? True story. This tale begins in 2003 when the author was working as a gas station attendant for Energy North Stores at 2 Shirley Street in Winthrop,. Massachusetts. Mr. DeMaria was a tenant...
WINTHROP, MA
Essex County, MA
Government
County
Essex County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: Alcohol licenses

This notice is scheduled to run in the Sept. 7 print edition. Residents of the Town of Ipswich please note the Select Board will conduct two public hearings on Monday, September 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM to hear testimony on applications for the transfer of licenses first for the all alcohol on premise liquor license for Ithaki located at 25 Hammett Street and second for the transfer of the off premise wine and malt liquor license for Richdale Superette located at 44 Market Street.
IPSWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawrence police captain placed on administrative leave

LAWRENCE, Mass. — According to a police source, veteran Lawrence Police Captain Maurice Aguiler was escorted out of Lawrence Police Headquarters after surrendering his badge, gun, cruiser and other city property on Wednesday. He was placed on administrative leave. A source tells Boston 25 News the disciplinary action was...
LAWRENCE, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: Road crack sealing

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) DEPARTMENT. The Town of Ipswich, Department of Public Works, invites Sealed Bids for the contract:. VARIOUS ROADS CRACK SEALING in accordance with the documents prepared by the. Town of Ipswich. This project is being Electronically Bid (E-Bid). All bids shall be prepared and. submitted online at...
IPSWICH, MA
msn.com

A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP's appetite for extremism

A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing

More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
WGME

Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small dog attacked by coyote in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — A small Dedham dog is shaken up after a scary encounter with a coyote over the weekend. Shaggy was out in his front yard just before 5:00 p.m., “doing his business,” while his owner was standing on the front porch, according to Dedham Police.
DEDHAM, MA

