Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Aug. 22-28

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end at noon Thursday.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Braylon Cato, Fayette-Ware: Cato ran for 244 yards and six touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 60-26 win over McNairy Central.

Clarence Chapman, MUS: Chapman shot a 33 on Thursday and 34 last Wednesday to earn medalist honors in both matches. He shared medalist honors with Wyatt McAllister on Thursday.

Jamarion Dowell, Covington: Dowell ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Covington’s 41-0 win over Jackson North Side on Friday night.

E.J. Gilliam, Freedom Prep: Gilliam passed for 256 yards and seven touchdowns in the Eagles’ 64-0, shutout win over MLK Prep.

CADE CARLSON LEADS THE COMEBACK:Briarcrest football beats Houston 29-28 as backup Cade Carlson scores late TD, throws 2-point conversion

CATCH UP ON WEEK 2:West Tennessee high school football scores for Week 2 of 2022 TSSAA regular season

TOP FOOTBALL PERFORMERS:Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 2 of TSSAA season

TOP PERFORMERS:Memphis area high school top performers for Week 2 of the 2022 fall sports season

Henry O’Keefe, Briarcrest: O’Keefe shot a 34 and shared medalist honors in the Saints’ match with MUS and White Station.

Jack Patterson, Northpoint: Patterson threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns in the Trojans’ 41-7 win over Brighton.

Josh Reeves, Munford: Reeves had six tackles – two for loss – two sacks and an interception in Munford’s 38-0 shutout win over Millington.

Damon Sisa, Houston: Sisa ran for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Houston’s 29-28 loss to Briarcrest on Friday night.

Tristian Taylor, Christian Brothers: Taylor had 126 yards on five carries and two touchdowns in Christian Brothers’ 51-0 win over Sheffield on Friday night. He had a 99-yard touchdown rush in the game.

Brady Weatherly, Houston: Weatherly had eight tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in Houston’s loss to Briarcrest.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

