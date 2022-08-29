Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
CRIMINAL CALL HEARINGS INCLUDE VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CASE
Many cases in Indiana County Court are scheduled to have criminal call hearings today. Among those cases is a man charged with vehicular homicide. This hearing will involve 33-year-old Joshua Brink of Smicksburg, who was charged in connection with a vehicle accident on August 27th of last year. Brink is accused of driving off Barnard Road in West Mahoning Township last Friday, and when he tried to straighten his SUV out, he went up an embankment and struck 52-year-old Douglas Dalessio, who was mowing grass on a lawn tractor at the time. Brink allegedly fled the scene after that, but was eventually taken into custody. Dalessio died at Allegheny General Hospital after he was transported there by Life Flight. Along with homicide by vehicle, Brink faces 13 other counts including two summary driving offenses, DUI-related crimes, accidents involving death or injury and involuntary manslaughter.
wdadradio.com
SHELOCTA MAN CHARGED WITH ARSON TO BE SENTENCED TODAY
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for today for a Shelocta man charged with setting a house on fire in August of 2021. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovsky entered a guilty plea to a charge of arson with danger of death or bodily injury on August 5th of this year. Other charges, including reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea agreement. The charges stemmed from a fire set on August 9th of 2021 at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Fire crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as the home was on a hillside.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Charge Suspect Accused of Assaulting Man at Area Racetrack
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly assaulting a man at an area racetrack in July. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Dominic Thomas Camise, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, August 24:
Self-defense or homicide? Man charged in deadly Philipsburg-area stabbing heading toward trial
Part of a 911 call was played for the first time publicly during the hearing.
WJAC TV
PSP: Cambria Co. man accused of molesting multiple girls during 'sleep overs'
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say an Ashville man is behind bars, accused of molesting three young girls during “sleep overs” at his home. Authorities say 49-year-old Randy Watt is charged with multiple counts of indecent assault, according to online court records.
Man accused of assaulting 3 young girls during ‘sleepovers’ in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ashville is facing multiple charges for the alleged assaults of three girls under the age of 13 during “sleepovers” within the past two years. The investigation into 49-year-old Randy J. Watt began on Jan. 1 after the mother of one of the girls contacted state police to […]
abc23.com
Giles Case goes to Trial
The case against Johnstown man Brian Giles, who was charged in May in the death of his wife Nancy, will head to trial. Giles appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday afternoon for the first time following his arrest in mid-May, when police charged him with homicide in the disappearance and death of his wife, following a three-and-a-half-year investigation.
explore venango
Police Apprehend Area Man Accused of Raping, Strangling Several Women
KITTANNING, Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area. According to Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Baum, who police referred to as “highly...
Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in murderous robbery
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed […]
wdadradio.com
WOMAN FACING DRUG CHARGES TO ENTER PLEAS TODAY
One of the people involved in a 2019 drug sweep in Indiana County is set to have a plea court hearing today. Tammy Francine Ressler, 46, of Vintondale was one of nine people arrested as part of “Operation One-Pot” by Pennsylvania State Police in May of 2019. She is due back in court today to enter pleas to a separate case from August of 2019, where she was charged with illegal deposits, stores or disposal of chemical waste; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possessing a precursor substance with the intent to manufacture meth.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Police Seeking Information on Suspect Accused of Fleeing Police on Sport Bike
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Seeking Information on Suspect Accused of Fleeing Police on Sport Bike. Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of fleeing and eluding on Saturday. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred near South Spruce Alley and Elizabeth...
wdadradio.com
PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR COUNTY COURT TODAY
Many of the cases in Indiana County Court today are for ARD court, but there are a few plea court hearings and sentencing hearings that are scheduled for today. One of those due for a plea court hearing today is 42-year-old Douglas Walter Hutchins of Indiana. He is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, along with an offensive weapons charge, loitering and prowling and resisting arrest. Police in Indiana Borough charged him in connection with an incident on November 19th of last year in the 300 block of Water Street. Police say early that morning, he was found with a prohibited offensive weapon, seven bags of suspected heroin, a small amount of crack cocaine, suspected crystal meth and a crack pipe. He will also be sentenced today for a “no-contest” plea to a charge of indecent assault for an incident on August 1st of 2019. Indiana Borough Police said that they received a tip from the county’s Children and Youth Services that he allegedly touched someone under 13 years of age in an inappropriate manner.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (GANT) – A local woman pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kierston Bell, 34, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to count two of the superseding...
explore venango
Suspect in Vehicle Thefts Connected to Paint Township Break-Ins
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 26-year-old man who has been accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them in the Lucinda area is also facing a laundry list of charges from several thefts from vehicles in the Paint Township area in June. According to...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING VANDALISM REPORT
Indiana Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an act of criminal mischief Wednesday night. Officer say they were dispatched to the 700 block of Wayne Avenue during the overnight hours for reports of vandalism at a home in the area. Upon arrival, officers learned that four victims who lived in the home had their tires slashed overnight.
wdadradio.com
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR TWO BLAIRSVILLE PEOPLE
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for today for a Blairsville couple involved in a domestic incident earlier this year. Court documents show both 30-year-old Ariana Carter and 29-year-old Joshua Tuitt, both of Blairsville, will go before District Judge Robert Bell Sr. for their hearings on charges related to an incident on July 25th of this year. Blairsville Borough Police at the time said the two were involved in a disturbance in the 300 block of East Campbell Street.
wdadradio.com
POLICE INVESTIGATING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Indiana and Creekside fire departments were called to the scene of a reported vehicle crash in Rayne Township earlier today. Indiana County 911 reports that the crash was reported on Ligenfelter Road near Stadtmiller Road. The fire departments were called out at 6:01 this morning. Indiana fire officials said that a vehicle off the road and into a tree. The driver was not found. It’s believed that the accident happened sometime in the overnight hours, as the engine of the car was cold to the touch.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Rhonda Russell
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wrongful death federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Estate of fallen Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell Tuesday. On Aug. 30, a lawsuit was filed against Blair County, the City of Altoona, employees from the Blair County Prison and other officials, as well as the Estate of […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman pleads guilty to running down, killing man she had been dating
A woman accused of running down a man she had been dating with a car in Homewood last year pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder. Ausha Dakisha Brown, 27, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Elliot Howsie on Nov. 28 and remains in custody. There is no...
