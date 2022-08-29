Many of the cases in Indiana County Court today are for ARD court, but there are a few plea court hearings and sentencing hearings that are scheduled for today. One of those due for a plea court hearing today is 42-year-old Douglas Walter Hutchins of Indiana. He is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, along with an offensive weapons charge, loitering and prowling and resisting arrest. Police in Indiana Borough charged him in connection with an incident on November 19th of last year in the 300 block of Water Street. Police say early that morning, he was found with a prohibited offensive weapon, seven bags of suspected heroin, a small amount of crack cocaine, suspected crystal meth and a crack pipe. He will also be sentenced today for a “no-contest” plea to a charge of indecent assault for an incident on August 1st of 2019. Indiana Borough Police said that they received a tip from the county’s Children and Youth Services that he allegedly touched someone under 13 years of age in an inappropriate manner.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO