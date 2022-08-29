Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Following a leak, PlayStation has confirmed the next batch of PlayStation Plus freebies. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month. More games are also available for Extra and Premium members.
Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3 - Release the Kraken!
It's monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom...and the monsterized version of one of Marvel's biggest and baddest villains! You won't believe the final-page reveal!
Pokemon Unite's 1st Anniversary Celebration Continues With More Details About New Theia Sky Ruins Arena
Pokemon Unite's September 1st Anniversary celebration details were previously teased by Timi--including the new Theia Sky Ruins--but now we know more about what to expect from the new venue for both ranked and standard matches. Instead of Zapdos, a new Pokemon called Rayquaza will appear in the center in the...
Evercade EXP Retro Handheld Comes Pre-Loaded With 18 Capcom Games
Earlier this year, Blaze Entertainment announced the Evercade EXP, the next iteration of its retro handheld that plays cartridges loaded with classic games. But you won't even need (or be able to use) a cartridge to enjoy some of the most exciting games in the Evercade library. Blaze has announced a new partnership with Capcom to offer 18 classic Capcom games to Evercade EXP owners. All 18 of the games will be pre-loaded onto the EXP, so you can play them immediately when you boot up the handheld.
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons #5 - Volume 5
Now that otome game villainess Astrid Sophie von Oldenburg has charming imperial prince Friedrich head over heels for her, what’s her next move? To shove him off onto the heroine, of course! Boys who’ll bring the wrath of the empire down upon her family aren’t really her type. Thankfully, she knows just the spell to redirect his affections, and maybe she can even use it to clear a few mines too... Ultimately, however, the heart wants what it wants, so Astrid still needs a backup plan to overthrow the empire; naturally, hers is an arsenal of advanced military hardware. She’s been looking for a good excuse to test her weapons, so what better target than a century-old fire dragon razing a local village? Astrid’s bringing out the big guns and making Swiss cheese of her bad end in this final volume of the Villainess: Reloaded! manga.
The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. September is usually a brief moment of calm on the gaming calendar before all hell breaks loose in the busy Q4 season. This year? September is loaded with dozens of games, mixing a number of indie standouts with high-profile titles, remakes, and brand new IPs. Here's a look at all of the games that Green Day will be missing out on while the band is in hibernation this month.
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
More PvP Changes Coming To Destiny 2, Including Quitter Protection And Improved Match Quality
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has revealed that more adjustments will be coming to the PvP portion of the game throughout Season of Plunder. Loose skill-based matchmaking was added to Control after the new season had begun, and Bungie has recorded some interesting stats from the first few days of Crucible action.
Every Free Game For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
New On Netflix In September 2022: Cobra Kai Season 5, Hunter X Hunter And Other Classic Animes
Netflix is getting even bigger in September, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. On September 9, Cobra Kai comes back for Season 5. A synopsis for the season reads: "As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat." Netflix released some images from the upcoming batch of seasons in August, and if they're anything to go by, the karate family drama is kicking and chopping things up several notches. Season 4 ended with the conclusion of the All Valley Tournament, and the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is looking to expand his Cobra Kai empire by trying to make his style of karate the only game in town.
Chenso Club (Pixadome)
Amazon Prime Members Can Stream 6 Games For Free This Month
The Prime Gaming Channel's September game-streaming lineup is live now. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream six games at no additional cost this month. This month’s lineup includes platformers new and old, a few racing games, and a massive action RPG for Prime members to check out on its cloud streaming service. You can stream these games on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire devices, and even some Samsung TVs.
Genshin Impact - Electro Regisvine Boss Guide
The Genshin Impact version 3.0 update has added yet another plant boss to Teyvat: the Electro Regisvine. Sumeru's Regisvine is slightly tougher than the ones found in Mondstadt and Liyue, but you won't need to change up the strategy too much. Here are some tips for how to defeat this giant, electric plant.
The Last Of Us Part 1: What's New And Is It Worth It?
The Last of Us Part I, or sometimes called The Last of Us remake, returns one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time to the spotlight. Following the game's original launch in 2013, its PS4 remaster in 2014, and The Last of Us Part II in 2020, this PS5 remake seeks to bring the original and beloved game more in line with the recent sequel using a variety of modernizations. It also comes just months before the HBO adaptation debuts as one of the brand's marquee original series in 2023.
Haikou Sha Kara no Dasshutsu
Xbox - September 2022 Games with Gold
September's 2022 Games with Gold lineup includes the Xbox One titles Gods Will Fall and Double Kick Heroes, and through backwards compatibility, the Xbox 360 titles Thrillville and Portal 2. February's lineup provides over $66.96 dollars in value and up to 3000 in gamerscore.
Masks #1 - The Mask Without A Face
Al, Siera, and Hector have nothing in common until they all suddenly come into possession of strange, antique masks. Masks that confer powers beyond imagination. But how do you handle such a gift when you’re only fifteen years old? And why were they chosen? Time is running out to find the answers: a powerful mask has fallen into the wrong hands, and something must be done before it’s too late…
Amazing Fantasy #1000 - Just Some Guy; Sinister 60th; Spider-Man vs. Conspirition; The Kid's Got a Good Eye; In the Flesh; Slaves of the Witch-Queen; You Get It; With Great Power...
Just Some Guy; Sinister 60th; Spider-Man vs. Conspirition; The Kid's Got a Good Eye; In the Flesh; Slaves of the Witch-Queen; You Get It; With Great Power... last edited by ndkfjdklafjdkl on 09/01/22 09:28PM View full history. The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We're going big to...
